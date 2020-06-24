credit ratings
S&P Global swoops for RobecoSAM's ESG ratings business
Acquisition is latest move from credit ratings giant as it seeks to accelerate and scale up its environmental social governance expertise
S&P Global launches programme to measure firms' 'preparedness' for uncertain future
Programme will evaluate firms' exposure to social and environmental risks
Green bonds market 'could hit record $180bn globally in 2019'
Labelled green bond market could grow by eight per cent this year, despite slowing overall global issuance, S&P Global Ratings estimates
Climate-related water risk threatens firms, leading ratings agency warns
S&P Global Ratings warns water-related risks are rising, leaving water-intensive firms exposed