PMQs: Corbyn warns government inaction means UK on track to reach net zero goal by 2099
Current rate of decarbonisation far too slow to hit 2050 net zero emissions target, Corbyn tells May in heated PMQs exchange
Labour beefs up green shadow ministerial line-up
Jeremy Corbyn appoints 20 new shadow ministers, including new additions to Defra and Department for Transport teams
Election 2017: UK heads for hung parliament as uncertainty looms for green economy
Green economy readies itself for a period of political instability, as shock result points to minority government or a second election - all with Brexit talks looming