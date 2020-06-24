COP 23
COP 23: All the latest
All the news, analysis and opinion from the annual UN climate summit in Bonn
COP 23: It's time for the annual planetary crisis meeting, the world must heed its warnings
Last week's flurry of terrifying climate reports demands a stronger response - the next two weeks in Bonn must point the way to the next climate crunch point
WMO: Greenhouse gas concentrations reach highest level in 800,000 years
Scientists warns concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere surged at 'a record-breaking speed' last year, as fears over feedback loops grow
Nicaragua confirms it is to join Paris Agreement, leaving US further isolated
US and war-torn Syria set to be the only countries not signed up to the Paris Agreement
Fiji calls for 'absolute dedication' to Paris goals, but will the world respond?
The Fijian Presidency of the annual UN climate summit wants to ensure ambitions are increased, but does the US have other plans?