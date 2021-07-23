ADVERTISEMENT

Climate Calculator

Climate Calculator: Online tool launched to give UK public their say on how to reach net zero

Policy

Climate Calculator: Online tool launched to give UK public their say on how to reach net zero

Online tool asks public for their views on the best path to net zero emissions touching on food, energy, heating and manufacturing among other areas

clock 23 July 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
04

Heat pumps are critical to net zero - but they urgently need policy support

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Take control': Ofgem and BEIS unveil energy digitalisation and smart technologies strategies

20 July 2021 • 4 min read