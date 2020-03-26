Climate Action 100
BlackRock goes green? Investment giant joins Climate Action 100+
Move comes just a month after the firm was accused of being 'full of greenwash' by former US Vice President Al Gore
'We are now at a tipping point': Investment giants to step up calls for corporates to set net zero goals
Climate Action 100+ group of investors with over $35tr under management says progress has been made, but more firms need to demonstrate credible decarbonisation strategies
Tackling the 'supertanker': Are investors starting to get twitchy over worsening climate risk profiles?
Top financiers urge companies to align lobbying efforts with Paris Agreement, as markets struggle to price in climate risk
'Unprecedented': Leading BP investors holding £10bn in shares back climate resolution
The resolution, which BP has agreed to back, signals increasing investor pressure on firms to act on climate change
'Low carbon strategy': Equinor beefs up support for Paris Agreement
Joint statement with institutional investors strengthens oil major's low carbon plans, but critics insist wider targets are needed
'Use your influence': Climate Action 100+ investors urged to step up lobbying efforts
Investors initiative backed by $33tr of assets urged to step up its transparency and campaigning to push for bolder business climate action