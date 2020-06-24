CDM
UN to fight for future of carbon offset scheme
Amid calls for the Clean Development Mechanism to be axed, the UN climate chief has weighed in on its behalf
High Ambition Coalition members call for 'robust' aviation emissions deal
EU, Mexico, and Marshall Islands call on International Civil Aviation Organisation to build on Paris Agreement success and 'make history again'
UN mulls over tax on industrial gas credits
Levy to curb excessive profits among several tax options being considered by UN, along with banning credits from new HFC-23 facilities
UN hails CDM milestone with 3,000th offset project
Wind farm in Inner Mongolia secures CDM approval with pledge to reduce emissions by 101,000 tonnes a year
Survey reveals fluctuating carbon market confidence
Annual Point Carbon survey reveals growing confidence in EU ETS and ongoing concerns about CDM
UN climate chief warns Durban offers last chance for carbon market clarity
Figueres urges Japan to re-engage with negotiations on future of Kyoto Protocol, warning carbon market could suffer as a result of current stand-off
Carbon traders slam "politicised" ban on industrial gas credits
Traders pour scorn on European Commission over botched carbon credit announcement
Indian firm cashes in on controversial HFC credits
Navin Fluorine project to cut HFC gases awarded 1.34 million carbon credits
Top green investor slams proposed EU industrial gas ban
Climate Change Capital's James Cameron hits out at "completely irrational trade ban"
Exclusive: Could CDM reforms cripple offset market?
Leading accreditor of emission reduction projects warns proposed UN rule changes could undermine carbon savings