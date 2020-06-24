Catholic Church
'Time is running out': Pope Francis urges business leaders to tackle climate emergency
Pontiff yesterday warned leading investors and energy giants that climate change 'threatens the very future of the human family'
More than 5,500 UK churches put faith in clean energy
Churches and cathedrals across UK praised for clean energy rollout which has diverted £5m away from fossil fuels towards green power providers
Reports: Pope to gather top oil execs and investors for climate change summit
BP, BlackRock, Equinor and ExxonMobil expected to attend Vatican this week to discuss climate change
Catholic institutions mark Earth Day with fossil fuel divestment pledge
Bishops, Catholic banks worth €7.5bn, humanitarian group Caritas Internationalis and others in the Catholic hierarchy announce plans to drop investments in high carbon energy
COP23: Catholic Church calls for renewed push to inform public of climate threat
Vatican calls on world leaders to step up decarbonisation and public engagement efforts