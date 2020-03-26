campaigners
Patagonia brings Action Works platform to Europe
US volunteer platform is being brought to Europe in a bid to drive a new wave of environmental action
CPRE: England could enjoy £2bn boost from 'all-in' recycling take-back system
A Deposit Return Scheme enabling the take back of used bottles and drinks cans could deliver a huge economic boost, CPRE claims
UK jails 'first environmental protestors since 1932' over anti-fracking blockade
The men 'deserve our gratitude, not a prison term', Greenpeace's executive director said, after judge handed them 15-16 month sentences