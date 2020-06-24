BWEA
Green energy sectors unveil eight-point plan to create 70,000 jobs
New report urges government to set 2030 target for renewable energy sector and offer cheap tuition fees for engineering students
Three times more people working in green-collar jobs than coal
'As an industry we are truly creating jobs out of fresh air' says RenewableUK
Nick Clegg: "Race is on to lead the world in clean, green energy"
As Lincs offshore wind farm officially opens, government unveils offshore wind industrial strategy designed to attract £7bn of investment
Government underlines opposition to poorly sited renewables
New planning guidance rejects calls for buffer zones, but stresses that need for clean energy does not automatically override other environmental concerns
Will the strike prices hit their target?
The government has unveiled long-awaited plans to support low carbon energy schemes, but will they deliver the green investment required?
Offshore wind sector warns jobs dream could slip away
The government has today created a new body to drive investment in the offshore wind power supply chain, but RenewableUK warns the UK could still lose out to European competitors
Official - Wind power costs households 2.67 pence per day
Industry says new Ofgem figures prove renewable energy subsidies are not responsible for rising energy bills
In the Green Room with Renewable UK's Maf Smith
The trade association's deputy chief executive reveals his hatred of acronyms and explains why 2013 is a major year for UK energy policy
Can wind farm developers halt the 'march of the buffer zones'?
Wind energy associations warn zonal restrictions are a blunt tool that fails to give a voice to local communities
RSPB: We are not 'weak' on wind farm policy
New Greenpeace video footage reveals anti-wind farm MP appeared to mislead interviewer over bird impact research
Top 10 UK wind energy facts
BusinessGreen outlines the latest findings from RenewableUK's wind power report
Wind farms see massive upswing in planning approvals
New RenewableUK report shows local authorities are approving more wind farms in less time
Updated: UK breaks 4GW wind energy barrier
Wind farms supplied nearly 11 per cent of UK electricity at 10am today as government unveils £11m renewable energy contest
Exclusive: UK on brink of new wind energy record
National Grid predicts wind farms could deliver over 4GW of power later today, setting new output record
Crown Estate seeks to create new leasing round for marine power
Organisation calls on developers to suggest where and when they would like to build new wave and tidal projects in UK waters
Wind industry welcomes long-awaited subsidy review
Businesses welcome ROC banding review 'based on hard economic evidence' but warn of further uncertainty for onshore wind
Green businesses slam chancellor for 'meddling' with UK's low carbon future
Renewable energy firms back Lord Lawson's call for Chancellor to 'concentrate on his day job'
Judgement Day looms for wind industry as subsidy row enters final straight
DECC poised to confirm renewable energy subsidy banding review as Energy and Climate Change Committee prepares to publish Energy Bill scrutiny report
Wind power firms threaten to sue government over rumoured subsidy cuts
RenewableUK warns deep cuts to Renewable Obligation Certificate banding could breach Electricity Act
Vestas scraps Kent offshore wind factory plan
UK offshore wind industry dealt major blow after company halts plans for manufacturing plant that had been expected to create 2,000 jobs
Report: Wind turbines have little impact on bird populations
Wind energy developers hail report which finds bird populations do not suffer long term decline following turbine deployment
Scots aim to fill marine power funding gap with £100m fossil fuel levy
Government says new fund will work with Green Investment Bank to support emerging technologies, but RenewableUK warns more money is needed
RenewableUK asks government to dig deep for wave and tidal sector
Report finds government has invested less than a third of £120m needed to grow marine power sector
RenewableUK unites with UK's largest union to drive green jobs
New alliance could deliver 120,000 jobs in emerging wind, wave and tidal power industries, group claims