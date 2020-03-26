Boxer Kerry
Big firms drop support for US climate bill
BP America, Caterpillar and Conoco end support; opponents claim climate law is dead in the water
Where now for Obama's climate change strategy?
With his Senate super-majority gone, can the President continue to pursue plans for a US climate change bill?
US chief executives rush to revive Obama's faltering climate legislation
Bosses at more than 80 companies write to members of Congress urging them to pass climate change bill as quickly as possible or risk American firms "falling behind"
Despite progress, Copenhagen is on brink of "farce", Miliband warns
Encouraging moves on climate funding, deforestation and the US climate bill are all overshadowed by increasingly fractious row over future of Kyoto Protocol
Bipartisan group of senators tables compromise climate bill
Moderate Democrats and Republicans increasingly confident they can secure the 60 votes needed to pass cap-and-trade legislation
Groundbreaking greenhouse gas ruling gives Obama Copenhagen boost
Landmark ruling strengthens president's ability to deliver climate change deals in both Washington and Copenhagen
US to table emission target at Copenhagen
Senior White House official confirms Obama could still attend crucial climate summit
US climate bill to boost economy by $111bn
As row over climate change legislation continues to rage, new study argues low-carbon policies will deliver huge windfall to US economy
EU plans energy standards for public buildings from 2018
Standards will also be extended to cover all new homes and offices from 2020
US green builders to number almost eight million
Sustainable building sector will contribute $550bn to the US economy over the next four years, according to study
Kerry aims for compromise US climate bill ahead of Copenhagen
Senator reckons draft US climate bill commanding bi-partisan support could be ready before UN summit
Democrats play hard ball in climate bill battle
In high-risk move, Democrats vote Boxer-Kerry through key Senate committee despite Republican boycott
US admits it expects Copenhagen Treaty to be delayed until 2010
But officials insist they are still hopeful for a "binding and real political agreement" next month
US puts climate debate on hold for five weeks despite plea by Merkel
Senate delay means no bill likely before Copenhagen
Democrats vow to continue climate bill work in face of Republican boycott
Democrats insist the show must go on, despite Republicans' refusal to attend mark-up meetings
Merkel to urge US to deliver bolder climate change action
As EU negotiators call on the US to end Copenhagen deadlock, German Chancellor prepares to tell Congress it must do more to tackle climate change
Republicans threaten to delay US climate bill as long as possible
Seven members of Environment and Public Works Committee say they will not show up to this week's key climate bill meetings
Senate Democrats push for climate bill ahead of Copenhagen
Move met with opposition from Baucus and Inhofe
Obama to open taps on clean tech stimulus funds
President expected to announce up to $3.4bn in smart-grid grants as Department of Energy releases fresh climate science funding
Climate bill Democrats unveil free pollution permit proposals
As leading Republicans dig their heels in, President Obama insists a consensus is building in favour of carbon legislation
White House optimistic over climate bill chances
Top aide says bipartisan talks are delivering "very encouraging" results
Chamber of Commerce falls victim to climate bill hoax
Yes Men group calls spoof press conference to highlight business group's opposition to climate legislation
Second Republican Senator hints at support for climate bill
Lisa Murkowski is the second Republican Senator inside a week to break ranks and signal that she could vote for US climate change bill
US carbon price to hit $15 a ton under Boxer-Kerry
New analysis suggests price of carbon in a US cap-and-trade scheme is unlikely to rise above the price floor proposed in the new climate bill