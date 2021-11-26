Black carbon

IMO Climate Talks: UN shipping body takes action on black carbon, but refuses to revisit 2050 climate target

Shipping

Latest round of UN climate talks for shipping delivers mixed results, offering progress on black carbon while a resolution for a 2050 zero emission target was quashed

26 November 2021
