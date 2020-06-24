Big Six
Clean cut: Pure Planet drops prices for green energy customers
BP-backed renewables supplier claims clean energy can be offered cheaper than fossil fuels after cutting its prices by £12 per year
Taking on the Big Six: OVO Energy's Stephen Fitzpatrick on disrupting the energy sector
Entrepreneur's energy firm is now one of biggest challengers to the Big Six in the UK, so where does he see the industry heading next?
Smart meter rollout opening up energy market opportunities, research suggests
Most UK energy suppliers looking to use data from smart meters to boost opportunities, innovation and diversification, finds research by Capgemini
The end of the Big Six as we know them
The shake up amongst the Big Six energy companies should herald big benefits for the clean energy sector, according to REA's Nina Skorupska