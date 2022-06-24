BF-BOF

RWE and ArcelorMittal ink major wind farm and green hydrogen deal

Net Zero Now

RWE and ArcelorMittal ink major wind farm and green hydrogen deal

Partnership comes as Global Energy Monitor report warns steel industry faces $518bn of stranded assets unless measures to decarbonise are taken now

clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Right to plug': Businesses call on government to rapidly expand EV charging network

16 November 2023 • 6 min read