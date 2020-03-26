Basel Convention
Law to end "toxic colonialism" comes into force
Governments ratify treaty amendment banning export of hazardous waste from EU and OECD countries
UN amends anti-dumping rules in plastic waste crack down
Changes to Basel Convention make it illegal to ship plastic waste between countries without prior consent, but fears remain over escalating plastic crisis
Brazil waste ship returns to the UK
Ship carrying containers at centre of illegal waste scandal to dock in Felixstowe later today
Brazil ships illegal waste back to UK
About 1,500 tonnes of hazardous waste reported to be on its way back to the UK
Environment Agency to investigate Brazilian garbage ship
Brazilian authorities accuse UK of illegally shipping hazardous waste into the country
Congress calls on US to tighten eWaste laws
Proposed resolution designed to outlaw export of toxic electronic waste to developing world