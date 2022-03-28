AXA Investment Management Alts

Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in 1.3GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

Investment

Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in 1.3GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

Consortium comprising AXA Investment Management Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances agree to buy up stake in project that is set to come online later this year

clock 28 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read