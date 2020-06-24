AWEA
US braced for gust of wind power in 2011
After a year in the doldrums, more wind projects now under construction than built during 2010
US wind falls back to 2007 levels
Industry renews calls for RES in energy bill
Republican heavyweight throws support behind RES
Kansas senator says moderate RES is pragmatic but opposes cap and trade
US offshore wind coalition formed
Group to lobby for fast-tracking Eastern Seaboard and Great Lakes projects
US breaks wind energy record during 2009
American Wind Energy Association annual report shows that despite the recession the US installed a record-breaking 5,700 turbines last year
US wind resources more abundant than first thought
New study finds that improvements in turbine designs has led to a huge increase in potential wind energy capacity
US wind energy industry enjoys record 2009
Recovery Act credited with driving 39 per cent expansion in US wind energy capacity
Three out of four onshore wind farms blocked
New figures reveal that while the industry is still growing fast, only 25 per cent of planning applications for onshore wind farms gain approval
Fair wind blowing for US renewables as firms open acquisition war chests
Terra Firma snaps up EverPower in multi-million dollar deal, as Southwest Windpower raises fresh funds for international expansion push
US wind industry warns of soaring grid connection costs
Industry lodges official complaint over proposed changes to transmission funding regime
US green tax credit uncertainty hitting wind investment
Figures show growth in installed capacity slowed during the second quarter as fears over the future of tax breaks take effect
US poised to claim global wind title
Trade association claims higher average wind speeds mean US is generating more wind power than Germany
US could generate a fifth of electricity from wind by 2030
DOE report claims massive scaling up of wind capacity is both technically and economically feasible