Austrian World Summit

'A Peace Plan for the 21st Century': UN Secretary-General urges countries to accelerate renewables transition

Energy

'A Peace Plan for the 21st Century': UN Secretary-General urges countries to accelerate renewables transition

António Guterres warns countries are getting a 'giant fail mark' from scientists and the public opinion over their climate strategies

clock 14 June 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read