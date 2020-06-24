Aurora
Budget: Keep strong CO2 price or risk coal revival, research warns
As Chancellor Philip Hammond readies Budget, Aurora Energy Research analysis reveals potential for adding 10GW of renewables by 2040 if carbon price increases
'Burnout': Study predicts low carbon, digital shift could bring 'peak oil' demand forward to mid-2020s
Aurora Energy Research report suggests widespread digitisation and electrification may soon spell big trouble for coal and oil
From renewables 'revenue stacking' to new nuclear: Five key takeaways from Aurora Energy Research's annual get-together
Experts, CEOs, and policy wonks from across the UK energy sector descended on Oxford for Aurora Energy Research's Spring Forum this week - here's your need to know guide
'The tip of a very large iceberg': 'Subsidy-free' offshore wind contract awarded, as low cost renewables trend gathers pace
Vattenfall secures landmark contract, as major new report suggests 60GW of 'subsidy-free' renewables could come online by 2030
There's more than one way onshore wind farms could cut costs for billpayers
New report argues that allowing all renewables technologies top bid for a new form of capacity contract could slash costs for consumers by £600m
Is an Irish green infrastructure boom on the horizon?
The imminent all-Ireland electricity market changes and ambitious green policy plans promise huge decarbonisation gains, but Brexit and clean energy target uncertainty could yet undermine investment
British offshore wind capacity could hit 30GW by 2030s
Market could see five-fold growth by the 2030s, according to new Aurora report highlighting the 'new economics' for offshore wind