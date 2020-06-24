Atlantis
SIMEC Atlantis eyes £7m funding push for tidal and waste-to-energy projects
Renewable energy developer unveils plans to launch latest five-year bond offer through peer-to-peer lending platform Abundance
Making waves: SIMEC Atlantis Energy eyes 3GW of French tidal power with new joint venture
Anglo-French tidal sector rides fresh wave of activity
SIMEC Atlantis Energy plans pellet fuel conversion for overseas coal power plants
Firm is already in talks with coal plants in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the USA about switching sites to run on waste-based biomass pellets
Can a lifeline be found for embattled Normandie Hydro tidal energy project?
Naval Energies pulls plug on tidal business citing lack of commercial prospects, leaving uncertain future for flagship French pilot project
Atlantis proposes £20m share issue in support of expansion plans
Renewables developer to raise funds in support of waste to energy and marine energy expansion plans
Marine Energy Wales and Marine Hub Cornwall ink partnership agreement
Agencies sign Memorandum of Understanding as they seek to accelerate development of regions' nascent marine energy industry
Atlantis launches £5m crowd-funding push
Atlantis launches new £5m offer through Abundance platform, as company also confirms it is on track to complete SIMEC deal
Gupta moves to build clean energy giant with 50 per cent stake in Atlantis Resources
Deal is part of a plan to transform tidal power firm into a "global green power enterprise"
Is tidal power going down to the Wyre? Atlantis and Duchy of Lancaster ink agreement on Wyre estuary tidal barrage
Heads of terms agreement signed that gives Atlantis Resources an option to lease river bed for 160MW project
Nicola Sturgeon to open world's first floating wind farm
Experts predict 15-turbine Hywind project could pave the way for offshore wind farms to deploy in deeper, more remote waters
Atlantis warns UK must ensure marine energy prospects not swept away by offshore wind cost revolution
Leading marine energy developer slashes project costs, but fails to secure clean energy contract as CEO warns it would be a 'travesty' if UK loses marine energy leadership position
Atlantis Resources hails tidal energy generation record for MeyGen project
Developer reveals total power generation during August reached new record of 700MWh as it completes upgrades to its three undersea turbines
Atlantis Resources reveals plan for £5m bond offer
Marine energy developer says it is working with peer-to-peer investment platform Abundance on a bond offer
Atlantis Resources partners with Natural Energy Wyre on new tidal project
Developer to work with Natural Energy Wyre on project to build 160MW tidal plant on the Lancashire coast following positive outcome for tidal under Hendry Review
Atlantis Resources: Turning the tide for marine energy
Pioneers of tidal stream turbines, and winner of a BusinessGreen Technology Award, dives into 2017 with ambitious plans to expand Meygen array and diversify into non-tidal projects
Atlantis Resources nets €20m EU grant for new 6MW turbine array
Tidal power experts plan to build the 6MW Project Stroma turbine array in Scotland in next phase of high profile Meygen project
Atlantis Resources to begin next phase of MeyGen tidal energy project in 2017
Tidal energy developer's investment decision confirmed after first turbine comes into operation at Scottish facility
First MeyGen tidal turbine reaches full power off coast of Scotland
Atlantis Resources confirms first Andritz Hydro Hammerfest turbine at MeyGen tidal energy array is now operating at full power