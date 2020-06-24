Aquamarine Power
WITT Energy hails record-breaking crowd-funding push for kinetic energy breakthrough
Company raises over £2.4m, reveals plans to produce 200-Watt marine energy system
Wave energy firm Aquamarine Power goes into liquidation
Scottish wave power developer fails to find buyer after going into administration in October
Aquamarine Power calls in administrators to aid hunt for fresh investment
Edinburgh-based wave energy company appoints administrators BDO to lead search for new investment
UK and China ink clean energy partnership
Two countries sign partnership following a wave of Chinese investment in UK clean energy projects
Ocean Power Technologies plunges new PowerBuoy in New Jersey waters
Innovative device generates electricity from waves to power itself and other equipment deployed on the seabed
Ocean Power Technologies deploys autonomous wave-powered buoy off New Jersey coast
Marine energy developer hopes trial will lead to reduced offshore power costs
British firms sign up to Anglo-Canadian tidal energy research push
British and Canadian firms to work together to improve endurance of tidal technologies and reduce the impact on marine life
Davey: Scottish independence threatens green energy boom
Scotland accounts for £13bn of £30bn invested in UK renewable energy since 2010, but nation is too small to maintain support levels alone
Aquamarine to make waves with first array
Scottish government grants consent for 2.4MW project at European Marine Energy Centre
Siemens dives deeper into tidal energy with MCT deal
Marine Current Turbines confirms Siemens has increased stake to 45 per cent as it prepares to approach investors to secure project finance
Marine developers ride the wave to 5 ROC support levels
Wave and tidal power sector welcomes Renewables Obligation banding review as sign of government confidence in fledgling market
Pelamis and MCT latest winners in Crown Estate marine power leasing round
Wave and tidal power developers secure agreements for leases in Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish waters
Marine power subsidies stoke Anglo-Scot tensions
New research reveals Scotland's wave and tidal sector faces charges of £56m to connect to grid while Wave Hub developers will get £11m subsidies
Barclays makes waves with £3.4m loan to Aquamarine
Edinburgh-based marine energy firm hailed as first in sector to secure debt financing from a bank
Atlantis flicks switch on giant 1MW tidal turbine
New AR1000 device to be tested in waters off Orkney for two years
Ocean Power Technologies buoyed by record $9m order book
OPT releases results, as Aquamarine Power unveils next-generation Oyster device and Spain commissions first marine power plant
Aquamarine and Pelamis set sail with new wave energy projects
Crown Estate grants 50MW of leases but sparks fresh grid concerns
Next wave of Scottish marine energy projects on the horizon
MCT targets 2013 for UK's first tidal array as Aquamarine awards £4m contract to construct Oyster 2
Aquamarine Power waves hello to £6m investment
Latest funding round moves Oyster 2 project a step closer to commercialisation
Twenty UK clean techs on US trade mission
Go west, young company
UK marine energy industry enjoys £22m funding wave
Six firms secure funding designed to help them get wave and tidal energy devices ready for the water
Aquamarine to flick switch on first Oyster device
Company confirms nearshore wave energy device is delivering more power than expected
Aquamarine rides crest of a wave with £10m funding round
Scottish start up to use new investment to fund two-year testing programme for innovative "nearshore" wave energy device
"Nearshore" wave energy device deployed on Orkney
Innovative wave energy device to power onshore turbines