A123 Systems
NEC seals A123 Energy Systems deal
Japanese company completes purchase of energy storage pioneer and sets sights on Chinese market
NEC to buy A123 Energy Solutions for $100m
Japanese conglomerate aims to expand its energy storage business
Battery maker A123 systems files for bankruptcy
Company sells auto concerns to Johnson Controls for $125m and is open to offers on its other businesses
BMW and Toyota charge up electric car battery partnership
Automakers confirm joint research project on next generation lithium-ion batteries has already started
Investors all charged up for US battery firms
Infinity Power Systems and 24M celebrate completion of successful funding rounds
A123Systems shares slide on underpowered results
Is the bellwether battery manufacturer in need of a recharge?
Ener1 loses out in run-off for Fisker battery supply deal
Plug-in hybrid manufacturer selects A123 Systems as battery supplier for high-profile Karma
Codexis reveals plans for $100m biofuel IPO
Bio-science firm becomes latest US clean tech outfit to file plans for large-scale IPO
A123 fails to electrify market with first public results
Battery firm posts quarterly losses as it continues to expand capacity
US solar industry preps year's first IPO as results reveal upbeat outlook
STR Holdings files for $172m IPO as leading industry players talk up prospects for 2010
VC clean tech investment exceeds Q3 expectations
Greentech Media report claims venture capital clean tech investment hit $1.9bn during the third quarter
A123 bats battery IPO out the park
Battery manufacturer sees share price soar 50 per cent on first day of trading, giving it a market cap of $1.9bn despite having never posted a profit
A123 lands fresh battery funding, eyes expansion
Lithium-ion specialist follows series of supply deals with $169m in funding and tax breaks
Chrysler moves electric car plans up a gear
Car giant inks battery supply deal with lithium-ion specialist A123Systems
US waste-to-fuel firm joins IPO glut
Changing World Technologies announces plans for $100m floatation
A123 Systems files for $175m IPO
Battery manufacturer outlines plans for increased manufacturing capacity and enhance R&D and sales activity
Hybrid Prius to get plug-in conversion kit
Battery specialist A123 Systems reveals it is to launch special plug-in charging kit that would allow Prius to drive up to 40 miles as pure electric vehicle