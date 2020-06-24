Respecting the privacy of our customers and ensuring the confidentiality of customer information is critical to Incisive Media. The purpose of this Privacy Policy is to ensure that we interact with all of our customers in line with current legislation such as the Data Protection Act 1998 and in accordance with their wishes.



The policy

(1) Incisive Media will use your contact details (postal address, email address, telephone, mobile and fax numbers) to contact you regarding the product and/or services you have requested. This includes re-registration/renewal notifications, surveys on improving our service to you and/or invitations to exhibitions, seminars and shows.

(2) From time to time Incisive Media may invite you to register in order to receive magazines, email newsletters, enter competitions, and receive services from Incisive Media websites. This will require you to confirm personal information such as your name, email address, home and work postcodes. This information is mandatory and is required by Incisive Media for security purposes and enable Incisive Media to supply a reasonable level of services to users and our advertisers. We will ask for information such as job function, company sector, company/ name and date of birth. During registration, you will also be asked to choose a password for future access to the relevant site(s).

(3) Incisive Media offers you the chance to opt in to receive additional information from Incisive Media and its associated companies by email, telephone and/or SMS. This includes other products/services that Incisive Media and its associated companies offer and that Incisive Media feels will be of interest to you.

(4) Incisive Media offers you the chance to opt in to receive marketing information from other carefully selected organisations by email, telephone and/or SMS. Incisive Media will only pass on these details if you opt in. Incisive Media takes all measures possible to ensure that the contact you receive will be from reputable organisations. Incisive Media however cannot accept any responsibility for use of the data once it has been passed on.

(5) Incisive Media offers you the chance to opt out of receiving additional information from Incisive Media and its associated companies by post. This includes all other products/services that Incisive Media and its associated companies offer.

(6) Incisive Media offers you the chance to opt out of receiving marketing information from other carefully selected organisations by post. Incisive Media takes all measures possible to ensure that the contact you receive will be from reputable organisations. Incisive Media cannot however accept any responsibility for use of the data once it has been passed on.

(7) Aggregate statistical information gathered from Incisive Media registration forms may be passed on to advertisers or others regarding sales or website usage. At no point will this include personal identifying information.

(8) At all times a recipient of a Incisive Media product and/or service will have the opportunity to amend their contact details and/or to opt in or out of any of the options listed above in points 3, 4, 5 and 6. You can also request, at any time, to have your personal details flagged on the Incisive Media databases to ensure you do not continue to receive such information. We will not actually delete your record from the Incisive Media databases as we would no longer be able to identify you, which could lead to you receiving information from us in the future. To action any of these requests please contact the relevant customer care department of the product/service you subscribe to.

(9) You have the right to be told what personal information we hold about you on our databases. You should write to Mr Sean Hayes, Incisive Media, 32-34 Broadwick Street, London W1A 2HG. In your letter you must state your full name, your address and all publications and/or services from Incisive Media to which you know you subscribe. A small administration charge of £5.00 will be made for fulfilling this request.

(10) Incisive Media may make anonymous use of information to help diagnose faults, manage the system and gather broad demographic information about our users in general. This information will be stripped of all details that could identify you personally. For example, we may use IP addresses to help fix performance problems with our server.

(11) Incisive Media uses all reasonable precautions to keep the personal information disclosed to it secure.

Information collected from site visitors

This statement discloses the privacy policy for the Incisive Media network of sites, which encompasses the following URLs:

http://www.accountancyage.com

http://www.accountancyagejobs.com

http://www.activehome.co.uk

http://www.computeractive.co.uk

http://www.computercontractor.co.uk

http://www.computing.co.uk

http://www.computingcareers.co.uk

http://www.financialdirector.co.uk

http://www.infomaticsonline.co.uk

http://www.iwr.co.uk

http://www.managementconsultancy.co.uk

http://www.pcmag.co.uk

http://www.pcw.co.uk

http://www.v3.co.uk

http://www.vnuservices.co.uk

http://www.webactivemagazine.co.uk

and subdomains of these websites.

This statement does not extend to sites that are linked to Incisive Media sites but which are not part of the Incisive Media network. You should refer to those sites for further details about their use of your personal information.

If you use a Incisive Media website certain information is automatically collected so that delivery can be made of the service. Cookies may be stored on your machine by your browser. You can set your browser to disable cookies, but then you might find some website features will not work.

When you request a page from the site's web server, the server automatically collects some information about your system, including your IP address. Incisive Media collects the minimum information necessary to make the service work - this information is essential to send the pages back across the Internet to the right computer.

Incisive Media uses "WebTrends Live" to analyse traffic to the Incisive Media site. WebTrends Live does not create individual profiles for visitors as WebTrends Live only collects aggregate data. For more information about the WebTrends Live privacy policy, click here.

In the course of serving advertisements to Incisive Media sites, a third party advertiser may place or recognise a unique cookie on your browser, but it will not collect any personally identifiable information about you. Incisive Media does not have control over the collection of information for advertising purposes. For more Information regarding Google and DoubleClick's privacy policy please click here.

Incisive Media is not responsible for the content or the privacy policies of third party web sites linked to this site.

Incisive Media reserves the right to change this privacy policy at any time by posting changes on this page. It is your responsibility to refer to this privacy policy on accessing this site. Incisive Media will however draw your attention to any material changes to this privacy policy by placing a notice on the site.

If you have any general questions or wish to report a technical error, please contact us.