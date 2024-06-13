Net Zero Neighbourhoods have been talked about for several years, with government and businesses realising that co-designing with the communities they serve creates greater buy-in and public benefits, enabling long-term net zero plans and targets to be achieved.



But how realistic are Net Zero neighbourhoods? What changes can they truly achieve and how are partners working together with communities to progress the energy transition in 2024?



Join us on a live video podcast, brought to you by Business Green in association with Equans, which will explore the concept of Net Zero Neighbourhoods and all that they involve.



With an exclusive walk around the landmark Brockmoor project in Dudley, which will act as a prototype for other neighbourhoods in the UK, we talk to Equans about how they are partnering with the council and using cutting edge technologies to reduce carbon and deliver a deep retrofit of traditional community neighbourhoods.



