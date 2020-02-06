How the UK's net zero mission reaches all the way to Antarctica

How the UK's net zero mission reaches all the way to Antarctica
  • Chris Skidmore, MP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Science Minister Chris Skidmore explains how the UK's scientific heritage and £300m polar infrastructure programme is helping the world better understand climate risks

Antarctica has long been a home of scientific discovery in our journey to better understand climate change - and that couldn't be more imperative now so we can ensure this icy wilderness is not lost to...

To continue reading...

More on Science

More news