Carbon removal deals and Labour's latest green pledges: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

CUR8 to manage portfolio of 33,000 carbon credits as part of $11m deal that makes BA the airline industry's largest buyer of carbon removals

-by Stuart Stone

Chancellor confirms new industrial strategy to be published next month, as she reiterates government's commitment to meeting clean energy targets

By James Murray

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary promises to prioritise climate justice, as he confirms plans for new energy efficiency standards for rented properties

By James Murray

Labour government reinstates high profile climate diplomacy role axed under the Conservatives

By Cecilia Keating

Shifting to a plant-rich food system represents 'spectacular pay-off' as climate benefits per dollar far outstrip those on offer from renewables and EV projects, a new study claims

By Stuart Stone