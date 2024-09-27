Carbon removal deals and Labour's latest green pledges: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
Carbon removal deals and Labour's latest green pledges: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most read stories on the site this week

British Airways becomes 'UK's largest' carbon removals buyer after landing $11m deal

CUR8 to manage portfolio of 33,000 carbon credits as part of $11m deal that makes BA the airline industry's largest buyer of carbon removals

-by Stuart Stone

 

'Let's go and build it': Rachel Reeves promises new industrial strategy to turbocharge green growth

Chancellor confirms new industrial strategy to be published next month, as she reiterates government's commitment to meeting clean energy targets

By James Murray

 

 

 

 

 

Ed Miliband declares 'Britain is back in the business of climate leadership'

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary promises to prioritise climate justice, as he confirms plans for new energy efficiency standards for rented properties

By James Murray

 

 

Rachel Kyte appointed as UK's climate envoy ahead of COP29 Summit

Labour government reinstates high profile climate diplomacy role axed under the Conservatives

By Cecilia Keating

 

Study: Plant-rich food systems could yield five-times the climate impact than green energy projects

Shifting to a plant-rich food system represents 'spectacular pay-off' as climate benefits per dollar far outstrip those on offer from renewables and EV projects, a new study claims

By Stuart Stone

 

 

 

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

How fashion's addiction to polyester helps Big Oil, and hurts the rest of us

Knock-out blow? Coal Authority refuses license for proposed Cumbrian coal mine

Most read
01

Renewables set fresh record, providing over half UK's power for three successive quarters

26 September 2024 • 4 min read
02

'Immense relief': Government confirms it is to consult on Voluntary Carbon Market reforms

27 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

PACT raises £9m to industrialise 'world first' collagen-based biomaterials

26 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

Octopus' generation arm to invest £2bn in UK clean energy projects by 2030

26 September 2024 • 2 min read
05

Asda and HSBC team up for sustainable supply chain finance scheme

26 September 2024 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Carbon removal deals and Labour's latest green pledges: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
Policy

Carbon removal deals and Labour's latest green pledges: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most read stories on the site this week

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 September 2024 • 1 min read
Tipping points and market makers: Governments urged to embrace policies that trigger exponential clean tech deployment
Policy

Tipping points and market makers: Governments urged to embrace policies that trigger exponential clean tech deployment

Two new reports launched at New York Climate Week highlight how targeted policy interventions could turbocharge the net zero transition over the next decade

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 September 2024 • 9 min read
Report: Generous US green industrial support leaves EU trailing in its wake
Policy

Report: Generous US green industrial support leaves EU trailing in its wake

Despite an eagerness to compete the EU remains 'less attractive' for clean tech investment and development compared to US, according to new BloombergNEF report

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 September 2024 • 4 min read