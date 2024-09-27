Carbon removal deals and Labour's latest green pledges: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most read stories on the site this week
British Airways becomes 'UK's largest' carbon removals buyer after landing $11m deal
CUR8 to manage portfolio of 33,000 carbon credits as part of $11m deal that makes BA the airline industry's largest buyer of carbon removals
-by Stuart Stone
'Let's go and build it': Rachel Reeves promises new industrial strategy to turbocharge green growth
Chancellor confirms new industrial strategy to be published next month, as she reiterates government's commitment to meeting clean energy targets
By James Murray
Ed Miliband declares 'Britain is back in the business of climate leadership'
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary promises to prioritise climate justice, as he confirms plans for new energy efficiency standards for rented properties
By James Murray
Rachel Kyte appointed as UK's climate envoy ahead of COP29 Summit
Labour government reinstates high profile climate diplomacy role axed under the Conservatives
By Cecilia Keating
Study: Plant-rich food systems could yield five-times the climate impact than green energy projects
Shifting to a plant-rich food system represents 'spectacular pay-off' as climate benefits per dollar far outstrip those on offer from renewables and EV projects, a new study claims
By Stuart Stone