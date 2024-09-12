Floods Resilience Taskforce: New body to address flood preparedness and defence delivery

The government's new Floods Resilience Taskforce met for the first time today, as part of efforts to ramp up the development of flood defences and bolster the UK's resilience in the face of increasingly extreme weather.

The group discussed plans to speed up and co-ordinate flood preparation between central government, local authorities, community responders, and emergency services, amidst Met Office forecasts that autumn is likely to be wetter than usual.

The Taskforce also outlined long-term plans to better protect families, improve the economy's resilience to climate impacts, and ensure funding for national infrastructure remains sustainable.

Moving forwards, the body will seek to identify and protect vulnerable areas that are exposed to flood risks through measures such as the delivery of sustainable drainage systems, flood defences, and natural flood management schemes.

Moreover, it will discuss longer-term oversight of the UK's wider flood resilience strategy and investment plans, and provide a forum for processing any rapid learnings that arise from any floods this winter at its next meeting in early 2025.

The launch fulfils a General Election Manifesto pledge from Labour to set up a new Flood Resilience Taskforce to speed up the building of flood defences and implement nature-based solutions such as planting trees. It comes after the previous government faced repeated criticism from the Climate Change Committee, which argued the UK's climate adaptation strategy was badly underpowered.

"Flooding devastates communities and businesses across the country," said Environment Secretary Steve Reed. "For far too long the delivery of flood schemes has been too slow and left communities underwater.

"That is why the new government is acting now to speed up the building of flood defences and bolster our emergency response."

Representatives from Defra, MHCLG, the Home Office, Cabinet Office, Environment Agency, Met Office, Local Resilience Forums, Mayoral Offices, emergency responders and the National Farmers Union were all in attendance at today's meeting, alongside Reed and the Floods Minister and Taskforce chair Emma Hardy.

"The climate crisis is the greatest global challenge we currently face, and as an eyewitness to extreme flooding myself, I know the devastating impact these events can have on our livelihoods," said Hardy. "As chair of the Floods Resilience Taskforce, I will work closely with our partners to ensure projects remain on track and not only protect homes but create more green jobs and drive investment in our towns."

An estimated 5.5 million properties in England are at risk from flooding, with thousands of homes impacted in recent years following the wettest 18 months on record through to February 2024.

The Environment Agency is the government's primary delivery partner for flood defences and continues to support the construction of hundreds of projects across the country as part of a £5.6bn investment programme. The Agency's teams have recently prioritised the construction, maintenance, and repair of key flood defences such as a £12m investment in the Cockett Wick seawall in Essex, which will ensure 3,000 homes and businesses are better protected.

In August, the government launched the £40m Floods and Droughts Research Infrastructure programme as the first UK-wide scheme to understand the impact of extreme weather conditions, identify where incidents are likely to occur, and plan to limit their impact.

However, campaigners remain concerned that the UK is still failing to invest enough in flood resilience measures and the fears are widespread that the government is unlikely to provide significant new funding given the Treasury's push to tackle the £22bn budget 'black hole' inherited from the previous government.

Reports have suggested the government is set to cut the budget for the Environmental Land Management Scheme - which supports nature-related projects, some of which can help reduce flood risks - by £100m at the upcoming Autumn Budget.

Simon McWhirter, deputy chief executive at the UK Green Building Council, welcomed the launch of the new Taskforce, but warned the government needed to more to bolster climate resilience across the economy.

"People are rightly concerned about what the future holds, but the current National Adaptation Plan has left us woefully underprepared for the storms ahead," he said. "This government has inherited very little by way of plans for protecting existing buildings, or ensuring new developments and planning policy keep us safe. This Taskforce will need to help the government arrive at a much more strategic and comprehensive plan to address flood hazards, while making sure that the most vulnerable and least able to pay for individual flood defences are protected... Industry and government will need to act decisively together to prepare for the major climate impacts that are sadly now inevitable."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.