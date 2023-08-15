Ideal Heading given green light for £12.5m heat pump testbed in Hull

Ideal Heating's plan to build a £12.5m low carbon heating research and development (R&D) centre in Hull has taken a major leap forward, with the project having secured planning permission for the facility from Hull City Council last week.

The state-of-the-art R&D facility is set to be based at the headquarters of Ideal Heating - one of the UK's biggest boiler manufacturers - where it will operate as a testbed for product development and advancing low carbon heating technologies such as heat pumps, it said.

Based at its headquarters, Ideal Heating's new 38,000sqft facility is designed to create a testbed for product development and advancements in heating solutions, including heat pumps, to help decarbonise UK business premises and some 25 million UK homes.

Having secured planning permission from Hull City Council on Friday, construction of the UK Technology Centre - including environmental chambers, a heat pump testing area, workshop spaces and a training room - is expected to begin in October. Work on the facility is then expected to be completed later next year, before becoming operational in early 2025.

The facility is also set to feature roof-mounted solar panel and air source heat pumps, while LED lighting and controls are being fitted help reduce energy consumption within the building, alongside high-performance building fabrics to reduce heat loss, the firm said.

Ideal Heating engineering director Helen Villamuera said that Hull City Council had been supportive of the firm's plans to create highly skilled jobs and expand existing R&D capabilities from the outset.

"We're delighted to have secured full planning permission for the UK Technology Centre," she said. "We will now begin a competitive tender process to appoint a contractor to deliver this project."

The project forms part of a wider £60m investment plan to upgrade Ideal Heating's Hull factory - where it has produced fossil fuel boilers for more than a century - in order to expand capacity for manufacturing heat pumps.

The move has been hailed as a huge vote of confidence in the future for heat pumps in the UK, with the company hailing the broader clean heating transition as "the biggest transformation in the business since we moved from coal to gas fired boilers in the 1930s".

Construction work has also been completed on a heat pump production facility and expanded distribution centre at the site in Hull, totalling £20m of investment. Moreover, Ideal Heating recently announced it had started producing its new monobloc heat pump - Logic Air - in Hull as the company supports the rollout of renewable heating products.

The firm has also opened a £2.2m National Training and Technology Centre in Hessle, on the outskirts of Hull, with capacity for up to 5,000 installers every year to learn the skills needed to supply and maintain heat pumps.

In related news, plans for two major extensions to Leeds' award-winning £62m heat network - which would enable dozens more buildings to connect - were published by the city's local authority just a week ago.

Last year, the Leeds Pipes network of insulated underground pipes supplied over 22,000MWh of heating in total and helped reduce the city's carbon footprint by almost 4,000 tonnes. The Vital Energi-led scheme has also been supported by £5.4m in government funding to date.

