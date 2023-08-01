'Climate meltdown': Scientists implore government to rethink approval for new fossil fuel projects

A group of over 600 leading scientists have written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for a second time, urging him to rethink the government's controversial plans to issue licenses for "hundreds" of new oil and gas projects.

The Times reported that a group orchestrated by Professor Emily Shuckburgh, director of the Cambridge Zero at the University of Cambridge, has this week signed a follow up to a previous letter to Sunak from earlier this year that went ignored.

"We are disappointed that you have not yet responded to our letter," the letter states. "With searing heat around the world reminding us of the very real danger posed by climate change, we are even more disappointed that the government's revised Net Zero Strategy did not rule out any new development of onshore and offshore oil and gas fields."

The letter came as Sunak yesterday flew to a promotional event in Aberdeen to underscore his support for plans to begin issuing the first wave of new oil and gas licenses from this autumn. He also confirmed the government planned to support two further carbon capture and storage hubs and welcomed new research from the North Sea Transition Authority, which concluded imported gas could boast a carbon footprint three to four times higher than domestically produced gas.

Sunak's support for new drilling followed a series of moves from the government to delay or dilute a number of key climate policies, covering areas such as carbon pricing, energy efficiency standards for rented properties, and packaging waste. In controversial comments, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said there was a need to avoid the net zero transition being regarded as a "religious crusade"

"It isn't a religious crusade - it's scientific observations and understanding that together paint an extremely worrying picture of the world today," Shuckburgh told the Times. "It is essential that fairness is at the heart of environmental policies for them to be acceptable and effective, but any relaxation of the overall net zero transition risks a meltdown of our climate."

The letter reiterated warnings from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the UN, and others that new fossil fuel projects are likely to breach the 1.5C warming threshold at the heart of the Paris Agreement.

"To be clear, if the government did decide to approve development of the Rosebank or other [oil] fields, it would make it more difficult for the world to cut global emissions of carbon dioxide to net zero by 2050," the letter stated.

Speaking yesterday, Sunak insisted new oil and gas projects could be made compatible with the UK's net zero goals, given modelling showed that significant quantities of fossil fuels were still expected to be used in 2050, largely in conjunction with CCS technologies. He also argued that domestic oil and gas projects would result in emissions savings compared to imported fuels.

"My view is we should max out the opportunities that we have here in the North Sea, because that's good for our energy security," he said. "It's good for jobs, particularly here in Scotland, but it's also good for the climate because the alternative is shipping energy here from halfway around the world with three or four times the carbon emissions. So any which way you look at it, the right thing to do is to invest into back our North Sea, and that's what we're doing."

But energy experts contested his analysis, arguing that the bulk of UK imported gas tended to come via pipeline from Norway and as such boasted a relatively low carbon footprint.

"The UK is in the bottom half of the global table in terms of how clean its oil and production is," said Tessa Khan, founder and director of the green campaign group Uplift. "The government often points to the most carbon-intensive form of imports, but the truth is that the main source of our gas imports is by pipeline and is much cleaner than UK-produced gas."

More broadly, politicians and environmental campaigners slammed the government's decision to prioritise oil and gas over clean technologies that promised to bolster energy security without resulting in higher emissions.

Chris Skidmore, author of the Conservative's Net Zero Review, slammed Number 10's plans as "the wrong decision at precisely the wrong time".

"It is on the wrong side of a future economy that will be founded on renewable and clean industries, and not fossil fuels," he said. "It is on the wrong side of modern voters who will vote with their feet at the next general election for parties that protect, and not threaten, our environment. And it is on the wrong side of history, that will not look favourably on the decision taken today."

However, there are no signs of a rethink in government, with reports Ministers are set to meet bosses from leading oil and gas firms today to urge them to ramp up investment in the North Sea.

Senior executives from Shell, BP, and other leading firms are set to meet in Downing Street, with Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps expected to make a pitch for more investment following yesterday's announcements.

The meeting comes after Shell previously announced it was to offload its stake in the Cambo oil field, which is awaiting approval. More broadly, a number of high profile developers have signalled a reluctance to invest in projects in UK waters given environmental opposition and the fact the basin is in decline.

However, the government is desperate to secure increased investment and is mulling reforms that could incentivise firms to pursue new projects. The Treasury recently watered down the windfall tax on oil and gas firms and yesterday the government announced a new call for evidence on how the fiscal regime could be reformed so that it "delivers certainty, supports investment, protects jobs and the country's energy security".

The meeting comes on the same day as BP announced £2bn of profits from the last quarter. However, the company continued the trend across the industry of tapping its profits to boost dividends for shareholders and announce a further share buyback, alongside investments in new projects.

Labour's Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary, Ed Miliband, said the multibillion pound profits enjoyed by BP and others underscored the need for a more robust windfall tax on an industry that has seen prices soar in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"These figures demonstrate the continuing scandal of the Tory failure to act on the windfalls of war being pocketed by the oil and gas producers," he said. "When Rishi Sunak meets the energy companies today, he should start by fixing the gaping loopholes in the windfall tax on oil and gas profits, not handing them out billions of taxpayer subsidy.

"Labour would bring in a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to help tackle the cost of living crisis, alongside our plan to make Britain a clean energy superpower so we can lower bills for families and businesses."

