BoE report on climate risks: 'Questions remain unanswered'

The Bank of England has said "questions remain unanswered" in its latest report on climate-related risks and the regulatory capital frameworks for banks and insurers.

Following the publication of its Climate Change Adaptation Report (CCAR) in October 2021, the Bank yesterday published an update on its latest thinking.

The initial findings from CCAR determined that while current frameworks already address aspects of climate-related risks, there are still difficulties in estimating climate risks, dubbed 'capability gaps' and that capturing these risks in the existing capital regimes may prove challenging thanks to 'regime gaps'.

Having engaged with stakeholders and called for research papers to support its internal work, the Bank has now raised concerns over whether banks and insurers are sufficiently capitalised for future climate-related losses and has questioned whether regulators - such as itself - have the "risk appetite" to act on these risks and implement policy changes.

"As a short-term priority, the Bank is focused on ensuring firms make progress to address 'capability gaps' to improve their identification, measurement, and management of climate risks," the latest report said.

In terms of 'regime gaps' in the capital framework, the Bank said scenario analysis and stress testing will be key, while regulators will need to focus on how the frameworks inform capital requirements.

"Current evidence suggests that the existing time horizons over which risks are capitalised by banks and insurers are appropriate for climate risks," the report continued. "Therefore, there does not appear to be sufficient justification for regulators, including the Bank, to make a policy change to these time horizons. The Bank will continue to explore how climate risks can be calibrated within the timelines embedded in existing capital frameworks.

"Further work is needed to assess whether there may be a regime gap in the macroprudential framework. Any use of macroprudential tools would need to be assessed carefully against how well they mitigate climate risks, their behavioural impacts, and the potential for unintended consequences."

The Bank suggested the amount of research on incorporating climate risks into the capital frameworks is "limited" based on the response to the Bank's call for research papers. While the Bank received over 60 submissions, only a fraction "directly addressed the questions identified to help understand the materiality of any gaps in the capture of risks by the regulatory capital frameworks for banks and insurers".

"These papers helped to inform the agenda of the research conference and consideration of these issues, but there were key areas that were not covered and questions that remain unanswered," the Bank said.

As such, "substantial further work is needed and there remain many open questions" the report continued.

"The Bank will continue to address these questions as part of its supervision and policymaking…The Bank continues to welcome further analysis and evidence from researchers and academics to supplement thinking as this work is taken forward. In particular, research would be beneficial on the financial stability implications of climate change for the banking macroprudential framework and to the insurance framework."

