'The UK is challenging': Nissan warns over future of Sunderland battery plant

Senior executives at Nissan have warned the UK's only large-scale electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant is being threatened by weak domestic supply chains, a lack of government support, and soaring manufacturing costs.

At an industry event yesterday, the chief operating officer of the Japanese auto giant, Ashwani Gupta, said the company was considering moving production of future models outside of the UK in response to a "challenging" operating environment.

Speaking at the launch of a new alliance with its longstanding partner, French carmaker Renault, Ashwani said the company's flagship Sunderland plant - which has produced EV batteries and Nissan's all-electric Leaf model since 2012 - was in urgent need of government support, according to a report in The Times.

Construction is currently underway on a major new battery factory at the plant, as part of a tie-up between the auto maker and Envision AESC.

But the project comes at a time when experts from across the auto industry have repeatedly warned that the UK is struggling to keep pace with competition from the continent, which has seen a wave of new battery factory projects approved in recent years.

Nissan's warnings will further fuel concerns about the future of the UK's automotive industry, coming just a few weeks after the collapse of Britishvolt, the start-up that planned to deliver a major gigafactory in Northern England to supply batteries to UK automakers.

Britishvolt's demise came in the same month as industry body the SMMT revealed that auto manufacturing in the UK had fallen to its lowest level in 66 years in 2022, amid factory closures and supply chain shortages.

The UK has faced a number of calls from automakers to create a more competitive investment environment that could revitalise the industry and establish the country as a leader in EV manufacturing.

The EU is currently prepping a major subsidy programme aimed at enticing carmakers and battery manufacturers to the continent, in response to the generous incentive programme for EV manufacturing recently enacted in the US the government President Joe Biden.

Ashwani said the amount of domestic UK supply chain input to the Sunderland facility had fallen to historic lows. "It is challenging to get to 40 per cent," he said, according to the Times.

Ashwani's warning was echoed by Nissan's global chief executive Makoto Uchida, who also attended the event. "The UK is challenging and we need a supplier base", he said.

Production of the Sunderland factory, which also produces Nissan's Juke and Qashqai models which run on fossil fuels, fell to 238,000 cars last year, down from more than 500,000 in 2016, the year of the Brexit referendum.

At yesterday's event, Renault and Nissan announced the electric version of the Japanese carmaker's popular Micra model would be made at Renault's new manufacturing complex in northern France.

A decision on where to build the new Juke and Qashqai models, scheduled for launch by 2028, is expected to take place over the next two years.

Last October, BMW announced it was axing UK production of its all-electric mini and relocating it to China in 2024. The carmaker currently makes 40,000 electric Minis each year at its Cowley factory outside of Oxford.

Responding to the comments from Nissan, a spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy it was building on the £1bn investment it had made in the Sunderland region in 2021 with a "major investment programme" to electrify the UK's automotive supply chain and create jobs.

"The UK remains Europe's most attractive destination for investment, and we are determined to ensure it remains one of the best locations in the world for automotive manufacturing too," the spokesperson said.