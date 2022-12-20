Heat network plans warm up with £30m funding boost

The government has today announced the first wave of funding awards from its £288m Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF), distributing more than £27m of funding to two major projects in Hull and Peterborough.

The news came on the same day as a separate project in Wigan became one of the last projects to secure funding from the government's previous £320m Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP), after being awarded £2.6m of funding.

The GHNF succeeded the HNIP in March this year and is designed to help deliver larger scale heat network projects, paving the way for low carbon heat technologies such as heat pumps, geothermal energy, and solar heating systems to be delivered at scale. The scheme is expected to reduce emissions equivalent to taking 5.6 million cars off the road for a year.

The two first funding awards will see Peterborough Integrated Renewables Infrastructure receive £14.4m to support a scheme that will use the burning of non-recycled household waste to generate electricity and heating for local homes and businesses, while in Hull £13m has been awarded towards a heat network project that aims to reduce carbon emissions by more than 2,000 tonnes per year, delivering an additional 22GWH of electricity to 46 public and private sector customers.

Meanwhile, the project in Wigan will see Wigan Council awarded £2.7m to develop a ground source heat pump system, which will provide heating and hot water to a new £190m redevelopment project in the town centre.

"It's vital that we invest in cutting edge technologies, like heat networks, that move us away from heating our homes and businesses with carbon-emitting fossil fuels," said Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "I'm delighted to see that, through the Green Heat Network Fund, ground-breaking projects will be developed at pace to the benefit of communities, moving us away from soaring energy bills and delivering cheaper, greener energy."

Ken Hunnisett, programme director for Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management, the delivery partner for the GHNF and HNIP, said welcomed the latest funding awards.

"It will be such a pleasure to work with the teams in Hull and Peterborough to deliver these fantastic, real-world, clean energy infrastructure projects that will generate local jobs and provide heat to local communities, all during the life of the Green Heat Network Fund," he said. "Such has been the pace at which the new fund has launched that we are still announcing the late-stage successes of its predecessor, the Heat Network Investment Project. The new network at the heart of the redeveloped Galleries Shopping Centre in Wigan will be delivering low carbon heat to retail, leisure, and residential premises within the next three years."

The government today also announced that councils applying to the GHNF for funding support will also be offered streamlined access to the UK Infrastructure Bank's £4bn Local Authority lending product.

John Flint, CEO of UK Infrastructure Bank, said the government backed bank was keen to support green heat network projects. "With rising energy bills, the need for low-cost, low-carbon heating systems is clear," he said. "Heat networks provide an innovative and proven solution which can help tackle the net zero and local growth challenge. Helping Local Authorities unlock access to finance for these projects will be crucial. The Bank is well placed to play a significant role in supporting the development of heat networks and we are pleased to be taking the next step through our new partnership with BEIS in fulfilment of this ambition."

In related news, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) today published a letter it received from Lord Callanan in response to its recent report on the potential for the UK's nascent geothermal energy sector.

The letter confirmed geothermal technologies which generate electricity will be eligible for the next allocation round of the government's Contracts for Difference price support scheme, which will take place next spring. And it also stressed that the government continues to monitor progress in geothermal heating technologies to understand its potential as a source of both low carbon heat and power.

"As the UK re-examines its energy mix in an effort to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, it is promising to have confirmation that the government is open to supporting geothermal technologies," said EAC chair Philip Dunne. "The Committee heard that geothermal energy could potentially fulfil much of the UK's heating and power needs without damaging emissions of oil and gas."

However, he also warned that the government should be doing more to accelerate the development of new geothermal energy projects.

"The Committee voiced concerns that the government was failing to send the right signals to industry about its overall backing for geothermal technologies," he said. "In April's British Energy Security Strategy the Government said it would 'aggressively explore' the renewable opportunities, including geothermal, provided by the UK's geography and geology. But the letter we publish today does not on its own send a particularly encouraging message to the sector.

"While it is encouraging to learn that geothermal power is in the mix for the next round of Contracts for Difference auctions, in practice the auction parameters will determine whether geothermal power projects will actually benefit from this support. The announcement of these parameters early in 2023 will be a litmus test of the government's commitment to supporting geothermal power by establishing a ringfenced pot for electricity generated from geothermal.

"Current government support for small-scale geothermal heating, in the form of domestic heat pumps, is welcome: but Ministers must now accelerate the pace at which they are evaluating the potential for large-scale geothermal to contribute to the nation's heating needs."