'Real, verifiable climate impact': Voluntary carbon market council unveils 'core principles' for CO2 credits

Efforts aimed at beefing-up standards in the growing corporate market for carbon offsetting have taken another step forward today, with one of the leading organisations seeking to establish a global benchmark for CO2 credits today launching a public consultation over its proposals.

The recently-formed Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM) - an independent governance body which was spun out from the Mark Carney-led Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets - is seeking views on what the global benchmark for high-quality carbon credits should look like.

The Council has unveiled its draft Core Carbon Principles (CCPs), a set of criteria designed to ensure credits bought by companies and governments in order to support their decarbonisation efforts have a "real, verifiable climate impact" based on solid science.

For a carbon credit to be deemed 'high integrity', the Council proposes that all voluntary carbon reductions or removals purchased by organisations via carbon credits are permanent, additional to their internal emissions reduction efforts, and only counted once towards mitigation targets or goals, according to the consultation document released today.

All mitigation activity should also avoid "locking in" levels of emissions, technologies or carbon-intensive practices that are incompatible with achieving net zero emissions by mid-century, while also being accompanied by "clear guidance, tools and compliance procedures" that ensure projects are compatible with sustainable development priorities, it said.

Moreover, all carbon crediting programmes must be subjected to robust independent third-party validation and verification of mitigation activities, and "robustly quantified" based on conservative approaches, completeness and "sound scientific methods", it proposes.

The consultation is seeking views on a number of questions within the scope of its proposed principles, including on the question of whether the voluntary carbon market should levy a share of proceeds to development countries most vulnerable to climate change to meet the costs of adaptation, and whether host countries will be required to authorise voluntary carbon credits bought in their jurisdiction.

Experts hope that rapidly growing voluntary carbon markets will serve a dual purpose in driving a more sustainable future, by simultaneously providing additional emissions mitigation to accelerate the pathway to 1.5C, and channelling resources to regions and communities who need investment in their adaptation and resilience.

But there are growing fears that a regulation and scrutiny of the market is making the sector a breeding ground for greenwashing, by giving license for companies to claim to be working towards net zero emissions, while taking minimal steps to reduce their direct impact on the environment. There are also concerns the market will give rise to a wave of offsetting projects that do more harm than good, for instance by hurting local livelihoods and ecosystems.

Carney, the former Bank of England Governor and now UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, welcomed the publication of the draft principles today. "By providing a global threshold standard for credible, transparent, high-integrity carbon credits the Integrity Council's new Core Carbon Principles will support the net zero transitions of companies and the reduction of global emissions while providing much-needed financing to projects in emerging and developing economies and to Indigenous Peoples," he said.

The ICVCM - one of two separate bodies that has been set up in a bid to establish a universal set of standards for carbon credits - has also suggested that all carbon crediting programmes should be accompanied by "comprehensive and transparent information" that is accessible to non-specialised audiences and available in electronic format. They must also establish effective governance systems that ensure transparency, accountability and overall quality of carbon credits, and uniquely identify, record and track mitigation activities on a registry, it said.

Announcing the consultation today, the ICVCM said establishing a global benchmark for high-integrity carbon credits would pave the way for the development of a spot and futures markets in carbon credits. "These would be highly liquid, easily scalable, and help create a transparent price signal, enabling better price risk management," it said.

It also said it wanted to build a "widely-shared understanding" of what 'high integrity' means for carbon-crediting programmes and credit types through a framework that is "workable", opens the door for "continual improvement", and gives buyers confidence they are funding projects with a genuine impact.

"The voluntary carbon market exists to accelerate a just transition to 1.5C," said ICVCM council chair Annette Nazareth, a former commissioner of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). "That's why, in designing an effective market that can deliver genuine climate impact at speed and scale, we need to start with integrity. It is a precondition for a transparent, deep, liquid, standardised and scalable market that efficiently channels capital to where it is most urgently needed. To make this work, we need everyone from across the voluntary carbon market to come to the table, share knowledge and expertise, and collaborate to co-create the CCPs and Assessment Framework."

The consultation runs until 27 September, with submissions sought from "all corners of the market", including project developers, carbon-crediting programs, NGOs, policy makers, buyers and investors, amd Indigenous peoples and local communities.

The ICVCM is one of two organisations working to bring integrity to the rapidly growing voluntary carbon markets, the other being the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative funded by the UK government and co-chaired by former UN climate chief Rachel Kyte.

Writing for BusinessGreen this week, Kyte said it was important for the various bodies working to establish best practice and governance of voluntary carbon market systems to work with business leaders to drive integrity into markets.

"While the debate around ESG and climate greenwashing swirls, we must get a handle on integrity fast," she wrote. "The emerging scaffold includes important work by Science-Based Targets Initiative, the new International Sustainability Standards Board, the Integrity Council on Voluntary Carbon Markets focusing on high quality carbon credits, the UN High Level Expert Group, and many more. And each net zero club, from banks, to asset owners, to insurers and to industry initiatives, will have to hold their own membership and their individual and collective claims to account.