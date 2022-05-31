Study: Billions of pounds 'lost' to oil and gas tax relief could have funded insulation in two million homes

Billions of pounds in potential tax breaks offered to oil and gas companies by the Treasury as part of its fresh cost of living support package last week could have been used to fund better insulation in around two million UK homes, according to analysis today by E3G.

The environmental think tank said the Treasury's controversial decision to give a 'super deduction' tax break to fossil fuel companies which invest in new domestic oil and gas extraction projects effectively amounts to subsidy to such firms of between £2.5bn and £5.7bn over the next three years.

That expected lost taxpayer revenue, it argued, could have been better used to fund much-needed home energy efficiency upgrades to fuel poor homes contending with the worsening cost of living crisis. It estimated a £2.1bn green home retrofit drive would have shaved roughly £342 off annual energy bills for two million households a year.

Moreover, by better insulating the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock, it would help to drive down both energy bills and emissions over the long-term, and thereby support the government's fuel poverty and climate goals, according to the think tank.

Euan Graham, senior researcher at E3G, said the government's tax relief for oil and gas investment programme amounted to "handouts for undermining our climate safety", warning the measure would fail to help households struggling with energy bills.

"The government could have used this ‘lost revenue' to supercharge an energy efficiency drive that brings household bills down once and for all," he said. "Instead, it pushes for profits to be spent on new oil and gas projects. This is the opposite of what's needed if we want to end our reliance on expensive gas."

In response to soaring inflation and living costs, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week unveiled a fresh £15bn package of support for billpayers, alongside a windfall tax - or temporary Energy Profits Levy - on "extraordinary" oil and gas company profits reaped in recent months due to rising fossil fuel prices on the international market sparked by lingering Covid supply issues and Russia's war in Ukraine. The tax is expected to raise £5bn for the taxpayer this year, according to the Treasury, which will be use to help fund the £15bn package.

However, the Chancellor also announced a new 'super-deduction'-style tax relief measure that allows oil and gas firms to recoup 91p tax savings for every £1 they invest in extracting fossil fuels in the UK, in a move he said was aimed at encouraging investment in the UK and bolstering domestic energy security.

But the tax break has spurred heavy criticism from economists, climate groups and green business figures, amid concerns the move will encourage oil and gas firms to invest in potentially economically unviable fossil fuel projects that would undermine UK climate targets and lumber investors with stranded assets. Green figures have also drawn attention to the lack of additional support from the government for ramping up green home retrofit measures, which many view as the quickest and most effective way to drive down energy costs while also proving a boost to the retrofit market.

Campaigners have warned that as many as four in 10 people in Britain could fall into fuel poverty when the energy price cap rises for the second time this year in the autumn in the wake of soaring international gas prices, with Europe in particular having been heavily dependent on fossil gas from Russia to heat homes and provide electricity.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the government's energy policies would fail to deliver a net zero transition that was fair to all communities and households.

"The only long-term solution to fuel poverty is improving the energy efficiency of our homes and a move towards a renewable-led secure energy supply," he said. "Sadly, recent government announcements have been neutral on energy efficiency and this research shows they are now in reverse gear on a just transition away from fossil fuels."