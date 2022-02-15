'Globally important': Zenobe and National Express ink 'pioneering' deal for 130 electric buses

Battery specialist Zenobē and transport operator National Express are teaming up to deliver 130 electric double decker buses for use in Coventry, under a "pioneering" deal that marks the largest single electric vehicle (EV) bus fleet transaction to date in the UK, the companies announced today.

The deal is based on a electric transport-as-a-service commercial model that will see Zenobe in effect take ownership of the fleet by financing the buses and managing charging, battery replacement, software, and grid infrastructure on behalf of National Express.

Such contracts are more commonly used for rail, aircraft, and shipping rather than road transport, but the firms claim the transport-as-a-service model could "shape the future of bus travel" by "making it easier, cheaper and greener for all" to switch to zero emission models, while allowing National Express to focus on driving improvements.

Manufactured in the UK by Alexander Denis in partnership with Chinese electric vehicle and battery giant BYD, the 130 buses are set to enter service in Coventry from early next year, taking the city a step closer towards its aim of replacing around 300 diesel vehicles from its fleet by 2025.

The move forms part of Coventry's bid to become the UK's first all-electric bus city, which saw the West Midlands Combined Authority last year secure £50m from the government to fund 297 all-electric buses. It also comes on the same day as the AA reported average UK petrol and diesel pump prices have hit a record high.

Steve Meersman, co-founder and director of Zenobe, said the "ground-breaking" structure of the deal would help to remove risk and overcome barriers associated with fleet electrification by streamlining the process, and thereby making it more economical for operators to switch fleets to electric. "This really is a globally important deal," he said. "By retaining ownership of the vehicles and taking on the risk of switching to zero-emission, we are giving National Express the use of an electric bus fleet without the hassle of owning one, making the transition to a zero-emission fleet more financially desirable."

He added: "We're excited to use our new model to help many more operators and local authorities across the UK - and the world - transition to electric, and ultimately accelerate progress towards net zero and clean air."

Work on the project is set to take place in phases, with infrastructure work to support the e-buses taking place between May this year and January 2023, when the first vehicles are set to be delivered to Coventry.

The deal builds on Zenobe's existing partnership with National Express, which has seen it previously provide charging infrastructure and buses in Coventry and Birmingham.

Tom Stables, CEO at National Express, said the deal would also support the firm's commitment to achieve a zero emission bus fleet by 2030.

"Through this pioneering new way of working, Zenobe's innovative solution provides us with the reliability and flexibility we need to accelerate the roll-out of our greener, cleaner vehicles, while we focus on delivering an excellent service for the people of Coventry," he said.

In related news, Leeds' first all-electric bin lorry has begun collecting waste within the city, thanks to a €13m investment from commercial waste management firm Beauparc that will see it eventually deliver 30 battery powered waste collection vehicles by 2025.

The Electra eRCV all-electric waste truck is the first of its kind for an independent operator, boasting a range of 120 miles while offering the same waste collection capacity as a conventional, diesel-powered vehicle, according to the firm, which is aiming to become a net zero company by 2040.

"This is not just a bin truck, it is a low noise, no emissions element of our zero-carbon strategy," said David Tobin, director of sustainability at Beauparc. "Eliminating our direct carbon emissions, while maintaining customer service, is of paramount importance to us all at Beauparc. As part of our ESG programme, we are committed to reaching net zero no later than 2040."

And in further green transport news, construction equipment specialist Travis Perkins has today announced plans to scale up trials of vegetable oil as a replacement for diesel fuel in its forklift trucks and other vehicles, as part of its Science-Based Targets-accredited decarbonisation strategy. The firm estimates hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) sourced from waste materials has the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from its fleet of vehicles by up to 90 per cent compared to diesel, while also cutting down on air pollutants such as nitrogen oxide by almost a third and particulate matter by up to 85 per cent.

Following small-scale trials which saw the installation of an HVO fuel tank in each of its merchant businesses, Travis Perkins now plans to expand use of the fuel to cover over 30 branches and support over 200 vehicles by this summer,

"HVO fuel is a great low carbon alternative component which will play an important role in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from our vehicles until the infrastructure for electric vehicles improves and the development of more long-term solutions, such as hydrogen, becomes a reality," explained the firm's CFO Alan Williams.

