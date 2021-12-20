Study: Reclaiming Birmingham car parks for trees could unlock £287m benefits

Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read
Birmingham introduced a clean air zone this summer
Image:

Birmingham introduced a clean air zone this summer

Green Alliance analysis aims to quantify benefits of reclaiming less than 20 per cent of the city’s car parking spots for green space

Planting trees in underused parking bays in Birmingham could generate up to £287m in public health and societal benefits by 2050, fresh analysis today from Green Alliance has found.

The think tank has calculated there are 10,000 underused car parking spaces in the city which could become new green spaces, which would in trun deliver hundreds of millions of pounds of benefits by cutting carbon emissions, delivering better air quality, preventing flooding and enhance the street environment.

Green Alliance said that reclaiming parking spaces in the city for green space was a "realistic prospect", noting that a transport plan published in October by the city council stated that land occupied by car parking would be "put to more productive use" if it had development potential.

"Cars take up too much space in our cities," said Zoe Avison, policy analyst at Green Alliance. "The balance needs to be redressed. This evidence shows there is economic value in reclaiming just a small percentage of parking spots for green spaces and trees. It would help to cut carbon emissions and really improve the air we breathe, making cities like Birmingham much more pleasant places to live and work." 

Ten thousand car parking bays amounts to roughly 17 per cent of all of Birmingham's car parking spots, according to Green Alliance.

Polling commissioned by the think tank in September revealed that 72 per cent of Birmingham residents blamed too many cars on the roads for the city's poor air quality, which breaches World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

Planting more trees and developing more green spaces were selected by those surveyed as the most popular measures to improve air quality.

In June, Birmingham introduced a clean air zone (CAZ) in a bid to clean up high levels of air pollution, becoming the second city after London to target passenger vehicles in its air pollution charging scheme.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Carbon Plantations to plant new species of CO2-cutting trees in East Anglia

Rolls-Royce claims UK SMR nuclear arm 'fully funded' after £85m Qatar backing

Most read
01

Heat pumps are suitable for all types of housing, government-backed study concludes

16 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

Climate innovation diversification and green business models

16 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

'Ground zero for net zero': Teesside welcomes plans for Europe's largest battery storage project

15 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Why bi-directional charging can help accelerate electric vehicle uptake

17 December 2021 • 4 min read
05

European supermarkets drop Brazilian beef products over deforestation links

16 December 2021 • 3 min read

More on Policy

The UK's oil and gas sector has pledged to achieve net zero by 2050
Energy

'Transition, not extinction': Government sets out climate tests for future oil and gas projects

Proposals would see North Sea developers having to meet six net zero tests including emissions and green investment targets in order to secure extraction licenses

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 December 2021 • 7 min read
Children in the DRC with a new clean water facility | Credit: Wildlife Works Carbon
Biodiversity

How forestry conservation is sustaining both the climate and livelihoods in the Congo

Oliver Griffith explains how a Wildlife Works Carbon forest conservation project is helping to both protect the environment while also sustaining local livelihoods in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Oliver Griffith
clock 20 December 2021 • 16 min read
The Rannoch dam hydro scheme | Credit: Ardtornish Hydro
Taxation

'Not fit for purpose': Hydropower industry warns of 'chilling effect' of soaring business rates

EXCLUSIVE: Changes to business rate valuations have drastically increased costs for renewables developers and left many in fear that further hefty bills could be on the way

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 December 2021 • 8 min read