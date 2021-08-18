'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

Chris Jackson has stepped down from his role as chair of the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (UKHFCA), arguing that he is no longer able to advocate in good faith on behalf of 'blue' hydrogen made using fossil fuel gas coupled with carbon capture technology.

Jackson announced his resignation on Monday, just prior to the publication of the long-awaited UK Hydrogen Strategy, which confirmed the government's intention to take a "twin track" approach to scaling the low carbon fuel that will see support provided to both blue hydrogen as well as 'green' hydrogen, which is broadly regarded as more climate-friendly as it is produced using renewable energy.

Advocates of blue hydrogen argue that it is a critical transition energy source that would enable a raft of industries and processes - from home heating, transport, energy and heavy manufacturing - to decarbonise over the medium term while electrolyser capacity for producing green hydrogen is scaled up to meet growing demand. Several governments around the world have announced they intend to subsidise production of the low carbon fuel over the coming years as they seek to wean hard-to-abate industries off fossil fuels. In the UK, oil and gas giant BP is aiming to produce 1GW of the fuel at its H2 Teesside project by the end of this decade.

However, in a statement provided to trade publication H2 View earlier this week, Jackson expressed fears that the roll out of blue hydrogen could derail the UK's climate goals, because it risks keeping the country reliant on fossil fuel infrastructure and exploration for years to come, right when emissions need to be rapidly reduced to hit net zero targets. Blue hydrogen is produced using a process known as steam reforming, which splits methane from natural gas plants into its component parts of hydrogen and carbon, with most - but not all - of the resulting CO2 emissions mopped up using CCS.

"I believe passionately that I would be betraying future generations by remaining silent on that fact that blue hydrogen is at best an expensive distraction, and at worst a lock-in for continued fossil fuel use that guarantees we will fail to meet our decarbonisation goals," he said, echoing growing concerns raised by green groups in recent months.

Jackson, who is also the CEO and founder of green hydrogen outfit Protium, reiterated this sentiment in a statement provided to BusinessGreen on Wednesday, arguing his personal views on blue hydrogen meant that he could no longer "in good conscience" represent the interests of all players across the UK's fledgling hydrogen industry.

"Our industry is at a very important crossroad, one where the decisions we make will have long-lasting effects," he said. "I fully appreciate the energy transition cannot be achieved by one silver bullet, and green hydrogen alone cannot solve all the worlds challenges. Equally, I cannot ignore or make arguments for blue hydrogen being a viable and ‘green' energy solution (a fact also validated by external studies)."

"As chair of the UKHFCA, my role has been to represent the interests of all, even when I disagree," he added. "However, I feel I can no longer do this in good conscience. "There is a hugely important role for a trade group like the UKHFCA that can be a bridge between different interests, perspectives and companies. But it is also one that requires its leaders to hold positions of neutrality on some of the biggest questions the sector must answer. And I no longer feel that is consistent with my personal views on the role of hydrogen in the transition to a net zero world."

In a statement, UKHFCA CEO Celia Greaves thanked Jackson for his work as chair of the association and emphasised the body represented companies engaged in all types of hydrogen production. "We would like to thank Chris for his hard work on behalf of the association over the past 10 months and welcome his continued involvement on our executive committee," she said. "As the oldest and largest pan UK association, dedicated to the hydrogen sector and the fuel cell industry, our duty is to support stakeholders across the entire value chain and across all hydrogen production methods."

Jackson's resignation comes just a few days after a controversial academic study into the full lifecycle emissions of hydrogen produced by fossil fuel gas with carbon capture technology concluded its production could in some circumstances be worse for the climate than natural fossil fuelgas. The study estimated the emissions generated from the production of blue hydrogen are more than 20 per cent greater than burning natural gas or coal for heat and some 60 per cent greater than burning diesel oil for heat - although the study also drew criticism in some quarters over some of the assumptions used to draw its conclusions.