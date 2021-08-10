Floating wind developer Simply Blue secures £6.4m boost from Octopus Renewables

Marine and floating offshore wind energy developer Simply Blue has secured a £6.4m funding boost from two of Octopus Renewables' investment funds, as the green energy investor expands its interests in clean electricity assets.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's (ORIT) injection fomrs part of a co-investment alongside another fund managed by Octopus Renewables, securing it a 12 per cent stake in Simply Blue's parent holding company.

Phil Austin, chairman of ORIT, said it was the fund's first investment in a renewable energy developer "as well as its first move into the fast-growing offshore floating wind sector."

"This investment will further diversify ORIT's potential to create capital growth and may in time bring opportunities to invest in construction-ready assets arising from SBG's development pipeline."

It follows Octopus Energy's acquisition of asset management sister company Octopus Renewables in March. The move was aimed at bringing the firm's energy retail business and multi-gigawatt renewables asset portfolio under a single roof, in order to match its supply of green power with its own generation of electricity.

The investment in Simply Blue Holdings Ltd - the parent company of Simply Blue Group - therefore potentially brings yet more green power capacity into Octopus Renewables' stable of assets.

Simply Blue Group has developed a pipeline of over 9GW of floating wind projects to date, primarily in UK and Irish waters, in addition to interests in wave energy and ancillary interests in sustainable aquaculture, it said.

Burgeoning floating wind technology enables wind turbines to be placed further out at sea where waters are deeper and there are stronger winds, but without having to invest in costly fixed foundations.

Simply Blue Energy has teamed up with growing numbers of major firms to develop floating wind energy in UK waters, including a 200MW project off the coast of Aberdeenshire alongside engineering firm Subsea 7, a 96MW demonstration project in Welsh waters alongside French oil giant Total, and another 300MW floating wind project in the Celtic Sea alongside Shell.

Chris Gaydon, investment director at Octopus Renewables, said Simply Blue was "very well positioned" to capture the expected growth in the floating wind sector in the coming years.

"Floating offshore wind is a particularly exciting renewable energy sector which is expected to undergo rapid growth over the years to come and is a key part of government decarbonisation plans in a number of European countries," he said.

Experts have counselled that the emerging floating wind sector is likely to need policy support for it to deliver on its potential, but the government has signalled that it is keen to support the nascent industry and is expected to provide clean power contracts to a number of projects through its contract for difference auction regime.