More than 50 global investment giants have called on companies to produce net zero transition plans and hold an annual shareholder vote on their climate strategies, as part of a push to embed corporate net zero governance standards across mainstream businesses.

In a position statement published late last week, firms managing more than $14tr of assets argued the creation of climate governance standards for corporates would give investors better oversight over companies' climate goals and ultimately reduce shareholders' exposure to climate risk.

The investors, which include Allianz, Church of England Pension Fund, BP Pension Scheme, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Jupiter Asset Management, Scottish Widows, and JP Morgan Asset Management, have been convened by the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC).

On top of giving shareholders an annual say on climate plans and producing detailed net zero strategies, the investors have also called on companies to routinely designate a board member responsible for the firm's climate transition plan.

Stefanie Pfeifer, CEO of the IIGCC, said these measures would hold companies to account to help ensure they deliver on their commitments to achieving a net zero emission economy. "In order for investors to do their job as stewards of capital, companies must establish effective mechanisms to demonstrate their net zero transition plans to shareholders and outline how they will be achieved," she added.

The investors emphasised there is a "clear precedent" for corporate governance standards that could help enable a net zero alignment, noting that more than 10 major companies had already implemented the proposed measures, including Shell, Unilever, Nestle, Glencore, Iberdrola, and TotalEnergies, following pressure from IIGCC members.

Victoria Barron, head of sustainable investment at BT Pension Scheme Management, emphasised investors net zero goals dependent on their investor's climate goals being robust and credible. "Investors are increasingly setting net zero goals to address climate change but to be successful, the companies in which they invest have to be aligned," she said. "We need more urgent action and more consistent disclosure [from companies]. This statement emphasises that investors want to see net zero strategies, they want to have the right to vote on them and they want clear accountability, metrics and targets."

