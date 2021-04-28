Stop Food Waste Day: New data highlights how Brits chuck out 4.5 million tonnes of food every year

WRAP publishes new data showing how the public throws out food waste equivalent to 375,000 rubbish collecting vehicles

British households collectively waste 4.5 million tonnes of food each year, according to damning new statistics that reveal how it would take 375,000 rubbish collecting vehicles - which parked nose-to-tail would circumnavigate the M25 13 times - to move the UK's annual food waste mountain.

Released to coincide with 'Stop Food Waste Day', the latest analysis of figures from waste charity WRAP underline the cost of the UK's food waste problem for both the planet and the public. On average, British households waste £700 a year by throwing away food which has either passed its sell-by-date or is surplus to needs.

The UK has expaned its fleet of anaerobic digestion plants in recent years, allowing a growing number of councils to ensure domestic food waste is processed to produce biogas. But the environmental consequences of food waste remain severe, with some estimates suggesting as much as a third to half of all food produced around the world is thrown away every year, while over 815 million people struggle to find enough to eat. Food production and consumption are thought to be responsible for roughly 30 per cent of total global carbon emissions.

However, the latest analysis, which was undertaken by the UK and Ireland Mushroom Producers trade body, suggests the pandemic has brought some positive changes to people's relationship with food. As home cooking became a necessity, many people reconnected to the source of their food, and placed greater importance on sustainable, healthy eating, the charity said. This behavioural shift has had repercussions for food waste, with 84 per cent of respondents to a recent survey saying they had stepped up efforts to curb food waste and now believe food waste is an important national issue.

One of the foods said to have benefited from the shift in attitudes towards food waste are mushrooms, which were described by the report as "a hero ingredient for Brits in lockdown, as an affordable and versatile vegetable providing zero food waste".

Unlike water-heavy vegetables like the avocado - which use over 25 million cubic metres annually, equivalent to 10,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools - mushrooms require far fewer growing materials, water, and energy, the analysis said.