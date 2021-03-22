'No plan nor meaningful delivery': MPs slam government's 'woefully inadequate' domestic energy efficiency plans

Environmental Audit Committee warns government has underestimated challenge of decarbonising UK’s housing stock, putting net zero goal in jeapordy

MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) have accused the government of "failing to grasp" the challenge of decarbonising the nation's housing stock, warning that existing support for homeowners looking to 'green' their homes falls far short of the levels required to put the UK on pathway to net zero emissions.

A report published this morning by the select committee warns the UK's legally enshrined target to achieve net zero emissions will "hit a roadblock" unless urgent action is taken to improve the energy efficiency of the UK's homes, which are responsible for 19 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions and 30 per cent of energy use.

Less than half of the £9.2bn budget for energy efficiency measures promised in the Conservative party manifesto in 2019 has been allocated, and most of it remains unspent, the report warns.

It also claims the government appears to have significantly underestimated the costs of decarbonising the UK's homes, noting the government's £35bn to £65bn estimate - which focuses only on energy efficiency and does not include the transition to low carbon heating - does not include properties in conservation areas or those with solid walls, which were standard fare before 1920 and are more expensive to insulate.

"Government investment to improve energy efficiency has been woefully inadequate," said EAC chair Philip Dunne. "The £9bn that the government pledged at the election was welcome, but 16 months on, there appears to be no plan nor meaningful delivery. Funding allocated for the Green Homes Grant has not been spent, with only £125m worth of vouchers - of the £1.5bn budget - issued.

"Further schemes that endure must be rolled out, boosting the government's credibility with householders and their contractors that it is determined to decarbonise the nation's homes."

The report is published as the government attempts to fend off growing criticism from green groups, MPs, and the construction sector for its move to cut funding for its Green Homes Grant home energy efficiency retrofit programme to just £320m for the coming tax year, after launching it with a budget of £1.5bn last autumn.

The government maintains the scheme has been hampered by a lack of demand during the pandemic and that the original budget was only ever intended as a short term stimulus measure. But data published last week highlighted strong interest from homeowners with nearly 125,000 households applying for vouchers through the scheme. However, well-documented administrative challenges with the scheme and delays in processing applications has led to just 28,300 households receiving vouchers to date.

As such the EAC has today called on the government to "front-load" existing building retrofit programmes - such as the Social Housing Decarbonising Fund, the Home Upgrade Grants, and phase two of the Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery Scheme - and roll out new schemes that provide investment signals to the energy efficiency sector.

"Making 19 million homes ready for net zero Britain by 2050 is an enormous challenge that the government appears to have not yet grasped," Dunne said. "In the next 29 years, the government must improve energy efficiency upgrades and roll out low carbon heating measures: a material start must be made now."

Responding to the report, a spokesperson from the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy pointed to the government's commitment to invest £9bn in improving the energy efficiency of buildings. "This includes funding for the first hydrogen powered houses and allocating more than £500m this year alone to improve the energy efficiency of 50,000 households in social and local authority housing across the UK, as we work to eliminate our contribution to climate change by 2050," they said.

They also said the UK had a "strong track record" in improving the energy performance of homes, pointing to the fact that 40 per cent of UK homes were above Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) B and C, up from nine per cent in 2008.

However, the report also calls for the government to replace its existing EPC rating system with 'building renovation passports', which provide more accurate data on energy usage and provide homeowners with long term renovation strategies.

And the EAC today urged the government to explore how the National Infrastructure Bank set to launch later this year could be used to finance domestic energy efficiency upgrades, and called on Ministers to work with landlords and the financial sector to stimulate renovation through green mortgages, green finance products, and low-cost loans.

"Realism needs to be injected into the government," Dunne said. "A much better understanding of cost, pace, scale and feasibility of skills development is desperately needed for net zero Britain."

More details about the govenrment's plans to decarbonise the built envionrment are expected to be published over the coming months in the Heat and Buildings Strategy. Meanwhile, reports from Bloomberg last week suggested the Prime Minister and Business Secretary are pushing for a new green home retrofit programme to replace the Green Homes Grant.

Chris Venables, head of politics at Green Alliance, said the EAC's report would intensify pressure on the government to enhance its building decarbonisation plans in the wake of the issues that have beset the Green Homes Grant. "The hugely popular Green Homes Grant has the potential to be a massive climate-friendly job creation scheme at a crucial moment in the UK's economic recovery," he said. "MPs joining the chorus of voices cheering on this scheme piles even more pressure on the government to support small businesses chomping at the bit to upgrade our leaky homes."