Boris Johnson touts £350m innovation funding to fuel 'green, sustainable recovery'

Boris Johnson is also set to launch the first Jet Zero Council meeting | Credit: Number 10/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

PM marks first year in Number 10 with support for raft of CCS, hydrogen, green construction, space and transport projects

The Prime Minister has marked his first year in office by unveiling a £350m green funding package today to support efforts to drive down carbon emissions from heavy industry, construction, space and transport, touting the move as a bid to "fuel a green, sustainable recovery" from the Covid-19 crisis.

The multi-million pound investment package includes £139m towards 12 projects Scotland, Wales and the North of England to help heavy industry shift from using natural gas to clean hydrogen power, and to scale up carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to trap emissions.

Another £149m will also go towards ramping up the use of innovative, greener materials in heavy industry, with 13 projects sharing in the spoils to support initiatives such as reusing waste ash in the glass and ceramics industry, and developing recyclable steel, according to Number 10.

The package also includes £26m to support advanced new building techniques aimed at cutting building costs and CO2 in the construction industry, on top of £10m shared between 19 construction technology projects ranging from re-usable roofs and walls to digital building data analysis.

And a new National Space Innovation Programme backed by £15m initial funding from the UK Space Agency has also been announced today, with the first £10m earmarked for projects to help monitor climate change across the globe, which Number 10 said could help protect local areas from extreme weather. The space funding programme is also aimed at supporting innovative AI technologies and 5G communications.

Moreover, the government is also opening up bids for a further £10m in the automotive sector via the Department for Transport's (DfT) Automotive Transformation Fund to support research and development projects such as more efficient electric motors or more powerful batteries, it said.

Johnson said the UK now had a "huge opportunity to cement its place at the vanguard of green innovation, setting an example worldwide while growing the economy and creating new jobs".

"That's why we're backing cutting edge research to cut costs and carbon across our great British industries, and even paving the way for the first ever zero emission long haul passenger flight - so that our green ambitions remain sky high as we build back better for both our people and our planet," he added.

The PM has faced growing pressure in recent weeks to live up to his repeated promise to "build back greener" after the pandemic, with businesses, investors, campaigners and MPs from across parties calling for clear net zero policy framework backed by ambitious funding to help boost growth and green jobs.

In its annual report to Parliament last month, the government advisory body the Committee on Climate Change assessed that meagre progress had been made on building the foundations for the transition to a net zero emissions economy over the next 30 years, and set out a range of recommendations to accelerate efforts across Whitehall over the next year.

Just yesterday a cross party group of MPs urged the government to harness Covid-19 recovery efforts to accelerate the net zero transition by setting out far clearer policy and investment signals, arguing a recent funding announcements from the government went "nowhere near far enough".

The Chancellor earlier this month announced a £3bn investment package in support of green buildings, energy efficiency upgrades and habitat restoration in support of a "green recovery", while the the PM also announced funding to support tree planting and Direct Air Capture CO2 mitigation technologies.

But unveiling the latest £350m package of funding today, Johnson hailed progress made towards the UK's 2050 net zero target since he took office 12 months ago.

"We've made great strides towards our net zero target over the last year, but it's more important than ever that we keep up the pace of change to fuel a green, sustainable recovery as we rebuild from the pandemic," he said.

The news comes as the PM prepares to launch the inaugural meeting of the Jet Zero Council, the initiative announced earlier this month bringing together ministers alongside representatives from the environmental, aviation and aerospace sectors to tackle emissions from flying. The government has set an ambition for the UK to achieve the first ever zero emission long haul passenger flight.

It came as UK-based engineering and development firm Electric Aviation Group (EAG) unveiled designs yesterday for a hybrid-electric, 70-seater aircraft, which it expects to have flying regional routes by as soon as 2028.

The plane design utilises a traditional or alternatively-fuelled engine alongside a battery, and is designed to offer range of 800 nautical miles with flexibility to operate on all-electric mode, or potentially carbon neutral as battery densities improve or alternative fuels and technologies mature, the firm said.

Kamran Iqbal, founder and CEO at EAG, said the firm's design would make it a first mover in what he claimed was a $4.4tr market for low carbon flight, creating thousands of jobs and unlocking $5bn investment in the UK aerospace industry.

"Not only will the development of the [hybrid electric plane] help the Department of Transport accelerate its 'Jet Zero' carbon reduction goals, it will also help to create much needed job opportunities in the aerospace, manufacturing, engineering and services industries post-Brexit," he said. "This represents the future of both passenger and cargo flights internationally and as an opportunity for investment, it could not be better timed."