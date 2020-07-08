Energy Institute: Four out of five energy professionals want a green recovery

Poll published by Energy Institute reveals that 70 per cent of energy professionals think the government should do more to me

Britain's energy professionals are the latest group to back calls for a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis, with four out of five respondents of a survey compiled by the Energy Institute confirming they want to see the government's promised economic stimulus channelled into green industries and jobs.

The findings, published by the professional body this week, paint a picture of an energy industry that is sceptical the UK will meet its net zero emissions goals based on current trends and dissatisfied with the government's current decarbonisation plans.

Ninty per cent of the 350 energy professionals that contributed to the EI's annual 'Energy Barometer' warned they believe the UK is off track to hit net zero emissions by 2050.

Seventy per cent of respondents said they did not think the government was doing enough to meet its climate goals, and more than half of respondents said that urgent policy action was needed to chart the nation towards its interim 2030 target.

Steve Holliday, EI president and former chief executive of National Grid, said there were "two big takeaways" for policy makers and industry from the survey.

"First, despite progress so far in decarbonising electricity, the UK is way off track for getting to net zero by 2050. More ambitious policies are needed and fast," he said. "Second, there's an appeal for the UK to turn the discontinuity caused by the pandemic into the moment we get real about the climate threat, the shape of our future economy and our responsibility to the world."

A labour-intensive building energy retrofit programme was identified by surveyed professionals as the number one route to both delivering an economic recovery and putting the UK on track for net zero emissions. Energy efficiency was also cited as "the biggest missed opportunity" of the last decade.

The government yesterday announced a new £3bn energy efficiency programme designed to upgrade thousands of homes and public buildings over the next year. The move was welcomed by campaigners, but it also sparked calls for Ministers to deliver a longer term energy efficiency programme that can deliver sustained emissions reductions over the next decade.

Respondents to EI's survey also recommended that the government prioritise low-carbon heat, transport, and carbon capture projects in its recovery plans if it wants to meet its net zero ambition.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the government's advisory body, the Committee on Climate Change said that the survey results should give ministers "confidence" to act.

"Decisions in the coming months will shape our economic recovery - and bend the path of future UK emissions," he warned. "The dissatisfaction of energy professionals about current policies for net zero is a frustration we share. This is the year to put that right, as the world's gaze falls on the UK, in the Presidency of the next UN climate summit in Glasgow, 2021."

The results, which come as the government prepares to announce the first phase of its economic recovery package later today, echo findings revealed in a poll commissioned by the Conservative Environment Network over the weekend and before that from participants in Climate Assembly UK, both of which pointed to overwhelming public support for an ambitious green recovery package.