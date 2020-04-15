Government launches six month flood insurance review

Review will root out "systemic issues" in the provision of flood insurance in the UK, zeroing in on the Doncaster region that was most affected by catastrophic downpours in November.

An independent review of flood insurance promised by the government after the floods that impacted large swathes of northern England in late 2019 is now underway.

Former Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers committed the government to the review - the first of its type in a decade - after thousands of homes in South Yorkshire and the surrounding regions were flooded in the region's wettest ever November. Floods in southern England and north Lincolnshire followed throughout December and January as parts of England experienced one of the wettest and mildest winters on record.

The review will examine the level of insurance cover held by residents in the Metropolitan Borough of Doncaster, where more than 760 properties were flooded in two weeks, look at any the barriers residents and businesses faced in obtaining cover, and root out any "systemic issues" in the provision of flood insurance. It will be helmed by former chair of the Association of British Insurers, Amanda Blanc.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow welcomed the launch of the review and said she looked forward to examining its outcomes in the coming months. "I saw first-hand the awful impact flooding can have on communities across many parts of the country this winter," she added. "We want at-risk homes and businesses to be able to access sufficient insurance so they have the help they need to get back on their feet as soon as possible after a flood."

The government's insurance scheme for domestic properties, Flood Re, established in 2016, has come under fire in recent months with critics arguing it is struggling to ensure adequate levels of insurance for residents and businesses in the UK's flood-prone areas. Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Sheffield city region, told the Guardian in early December that the scheme "hadn't worked," adding that central government had a "moral duty" to help those unable to get adequate cover.

Under Flood Re every insurer that offers home insurance in the UK pays a levy into a fund, which amounts to roughly £180m a year. That fund is then used to cover flood risks in home insurance policies, helping to ensure more affordable cover can be provided for those in high risk areas.

The government has promised to assess the "availability and affordability" of the flooding component of household insurance since the introduction of Flood Re in its review, but noted that this was "just one element" of its inquiry. It contends that some 20 million households benefit from insurance that covers flood risk and the introduction of Flood Re has helped four out of five flood-prone households get price reductions of more than 50 per cent.

But experts warn flood risk is expected to soar over the coming decades in the UK because of climate change, with serious implications for the affordability and availability of building insurance. A study of land registry data released in late February by think tank Bright Blue found there may be up to 70,000 residential properties built since 2009 in areas of England deemed by authorities to be flood zones, and which face being left with inadequate insurance as flood risk increases.

The think tank called on the government to consider a later cut-off date for its Flood Re scheme, which currently only covers homes built before 2009. It also recommended mandatory Flood Performance Certificates for all new homes to provide prospective buyers with clear information on flood resilience.

The government's flood insurance review is expected to wrap up in September 2020. An academic will be commissioned to gather evidence over April and May, with input from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, HM Treasury, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Newly-elected chair Amanda Blanc said: "For insurance to be effective, all communities, including those most at risk, should consider that flood cover is both available and affordable. I am keen to start work to ascertain if this has been the case in Doncaster under the current system and to make recommendations to ensure the benefits of flood insurance are accessible to all."