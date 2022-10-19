Net Zero Video Hub

Welcome to the home of exclusive footage from Net Zero Festival, Europe’s leading sustainability show.

In Autumn 2022, BusinessGreen’s NZF brought together thousands of sustainability experts to debate the best ways to turn net zero ambition into action. A two-day ‘in person’ show at London’s Mermaid Theatre was followed by a two-week digital experience we called NZF+, featuring more than 50 films.

Here are our top picks – the best interviews, documentaries, and highlights from the live show, kicking off with our editor’s favourites.