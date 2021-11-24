Overnight Briefing - Green is good

clock • 2 min read
Overnight Briefing
Image:

Overnight Briefing

Green is good

I often look at the results of a survey and find myself wondering, 'is that good or not?'

This week's study from PwC on executive pay and its links to ESG performance is a case in point. The fact 58 per cent of firms now link the pay of top executives to their performance against various ESG metrics seems like a welcome step forward, but then you think, 'what on Earth are the other 42 per cent of firms thinking?'

There's plenty of fascinating and conflicting research on the role of the remuneration and rewards schemes in driving corporate performance and change programmes.

On the one hand it is hard to see how a modern business compete in the war for talent without a generous incentive scheme and as such it stands to reason that if you want to drive environmental performance you need to reward people for delivering it. On the other, there are legitimate questions over whether bonuses really work in motivating a workforce and plenty of horror stories about how they can create perverse incentives and encourage employees to fixate on narrow performance metrics rather than big strategic goals.

It is possible to imagine how requiring corporate leaders to hit ESG goals to secure their full bonus could help drive corporate decarbonisation programmes. But equally, if schemes are badly structured or if only a small proportion of total incentives are linked to environmental performance there is still a risk ESG considerations will be sidelined.

The PwC study also shows that only around a quarter of top firms link bonuses to emissions targets, while ESG measures only account for around 16 per cent of total bonus payments and 20 per cent of long term incentive plans. Short term financial performance often remains the dominant consideration.

However, one thing is clear here: a trend is underway and there is no sign of it relenting. In 2020 only around 46 per cent of businesses surveyed linked bonuses to ESG performance, just a year later it was up to 58 per cent. With all listed firms set to soon face a mandatory requirement to publish a net zero strategy and pressure from employees, customers, and investors all ratcheting upwards, it looks like green bonuses are here to stay.

The big challenge is whether businesses can develop incentive schemes that actually deliver the decarbonisation they want to see.

Related Topics

Most read
01

Shell snaps up majority stake in floating wind project off Irish coast

19 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

UN highlights ultra-low carbon footprint of nuclear and renewables

22 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

'Whatever it takes, find a way': Ford sets goal of becoming world's largest EV maker

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

'The energy storage decade': Global capacity tipped for 20-fold increase by 2030

18 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

'A positive step': Government eyes further bans on range of single-use plastic items

20 November 2021 • 5 min read

More on Editor's Blog

The Eden Project installation at COP26 Climate Summit | Credit: COP26 Presidency
Politics

In defence of COP26

Far from being a failure, The Glasgow Summit represents a major breakthrough that should serve to accelerate climate action this decade and beyond

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 November 2021 • 13 min read
Taking the positives from COP26
Politics

Taking the positives from COP26

COP26 has already delivered a series of big wins for the global net zero transition, as well as some worrying setbacks

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 November 2021 • 9 min read
An installation on the COP26 campus in Glasgow | Credit: COP26
Policy

On COP26, fossil fuels, and Tesco delivery vans

The international agreement that comes out of COP26 will not be ambitious enough, but it could still drive the real world progress that will slash fossil fuel demand over the coming years

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 November 2021 • 6 min read