BNP Paribas launches innovative carbon offset investment fund

BNP Paribas has led the way in developing green approaches to navigating the world's financial markets

BNP Paribas has this week launched an innovative global investment fund that aims to combine financial returns from the world's equity markets with a positive impact on climate change.

The THEAM Quant World Climate Carbon Offset Plan Fund extends a European version of the strategy which launched in March last year. It will be managed in the same way, pursuing a systematic investment strategy that selects only companies with high Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) standards, robust energy transition plans, and lower carbon footprints than their benchmarks.

The remaining carbon footprint of the portfolio will be offset every quarter through the purchase of Verified Emission Reduction Certificates, issued by the Project Kasigau Corridor REDD+ project in Kenya, which protects more than 200,000 hectares of endangered dryland forest, BNP said.

The European version of the strategy has already reach €300m in assets under management (AuM) since its launch last year, bringing total assets of THEAM Quant Climate Care and Sustainable Development Goals linked solutions to €1bn, the firm added.

The Theam Quant World Climate Carbon Offset Plan Fund, which has received the Belgium Febelfin label, is registered for sale in Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland and United Kingdom, where it aims to spearhead a fresh wave of climate-friendly investment through 2020. Leading European insurance companies including Allianz, Cardif, and HDI Assicurazioni have supported the investment, BNP's latest innovative attempt to combine environmental benefits with high performance on the world's markets.

In 2018, the bank launched ClimateSeed, a carbon offsetting platform helping connect investors with on-the-ground projects to cut carbon emissions. It has also led the way in developing innovative green financial products. In September last year for example, it loaned €105m to consumer products firm Bunzl, with the interest rate tied to Bunzl's success in cutting carbon emissions.