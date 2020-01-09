National Trust promises to go net zero by 2030

"We need to step forward and leave our own legacy" says director general Hilary McGrady on charity's 125th anniversary

The National Trust pledged today to become net-zero carbon by 2030, announcing a raft of initiatives to meet the goal including planting new woodland one and half times the size of Manchester.

The charity will also invest in renewable energy, lock up carbon by maintaining peat bogs, and seek to cut emissions across its operations, director general Hilary McGrady announced today in an event to mark the organisation's 125th anniversary.

"The ultimate purpose of The Trust, Europe's largest conservation charity, is to leave behind a world that is fit for our children and grandchildren," she said. "Not only do we have an ambition to reach net zero, we have a clear plan of how we are going to get there, in ten years," she said.

Central to the strategy are plans to plant 20 million trees by 2030, creating 18,000 hectares of woodland, an area more than 40 times the size of Sherwood Forest. The trees will lock up 300,000 tonnes of carbon, the National Trust said, equivalent to the energy output of 37,000 homes. This will mean that 17 per cent of the land the charity cares for will be covered in woodland, up from 10 per cent now.

The government's own climate advisors say 17 per cent of the UK should be woodland by 2050 if the UK is to meet its net zero goal.

The charity, which has doubled its membership since 1995 from three million people to almost six million today, is one of the largest private landowners in the UK.

It today promised to increase efforts to clean up the country's rivers and waterways, and support native wildlife populations including red squirrels and bats. The 2019 State of Nature report found that populations of several of the UK's most important wildlife species have plummeted by an average of 41 per cent since 1970. The National Trust recently launched reintroduction projects for water voles, butterflies and harvest mice, and plans to introduce beavers to Somerset and the South Downs.

"For years the National Trust - its staff and volunteers - have been working to preserve and protect, to look after species in decline; to reintroduce species that we know are integral to caring for the natural world," McGrady added. "Our next chapter will be about scaling this up."

The National Trust is also launching a year-long campaign to inspire people to connect with their natural environment. Research by the charity found that two thirds of Britons say they never or almost never listen to birdsong, while less than a third say they stop to watch clouds or bees.

"We have a year of activity planned from tree planting, river and beach cleaning, events that track the dawn across our places, birdwatching, picnics in the wild, cloud watching, painting, writing, creating wild art, foraging for food, walking, cycling, yoga and dancing in the great outdoors," McGrady explained.