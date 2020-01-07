Chancellor promises to 'prioritise' environment in March Budget

First Budget under Prime Minister Johnson will focus on environment, raising hopes for net zero action

Chancellor Sajid Javid has promised to prioritise the environment in his first Budget, which he today revealed will be held on March 11.

Alongside environmental action, the first Budget from the Johnson administration will also open up a "new chapter" for the UK's economy post-Brexit by focusing on boosting economic growth in regions outside London, Javid argued.

"People across the country have told us that they want change," Javid said in a statement. "We've listened and will now deliver."

The pledge to make the environment central to the Chancellor's spending plans will be welcomed by green campaigners and low-carbon businesses, who have long called for more support to accelerate decarbonisation efforts and tackle emissions from sectors that have to date largely failed to curb their carbon output.

Top of the priority list for campaigners will be accelerating the roll out of electric vehicles, introducing fresh incentives to spur homeowners to upgrade the energy efficiency of their houses, and boosting the rollout of renewable energy - policies which the government's climate change advisors have been insisting for months are urgently necessary if the UK is to get on track to hit net zero emissions by 2050.

Good to hear that @sajidjavid will prioritise the environment in the budget. If serious money is put behind government commitments across the board, this really will be a first, & a great start to a decade of action on climate, nature & air quality. — Shaun Spiers (@ShaunSpiers1) January 7, 2020

The Chancellor also today paved the way for extra public borrowing for infrastructure investment, promising to update the Charter of Fiscal Responsibility with new rules that "take advantage of low interest rates to invest properly and responsibly".

Reports suggest this could deliver up to £100bn worth of new infrastructure investment, cash which could be funnelled into low-carbon projects such as green industrial clusters and high speed train lines in the North.

"With this Budget we will unleash Britain's potential - uniting our great country, opening a new chapter for our economy and ushering in a decade of renewal," Javid promised.

However, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said he doubted whether the government would invest at the scale needed for the UK to meet its climate goals.

"The lack of foresight in not focusing this Budget on the threat of climate change is criminally irresponsible," he said in a statement. "The government has learnt nothing from the fires in Australia and the floods in Indonesia. This will be a budget of climate change recklessness not renewal."

During the election campaign - which prompted the cancellation of the planned October Budget - Johnson repeatedly promised he would ensure the UK meets its 2050 net zero emissions goal. However, his campaign was criticised for failing to flesh out the policies to deliver on that target, with campaigners concluding the Conservative manifesto was not ambitious enough on key areas such as aviation and public transport. Johnson also drew criticism for failing to attend a televised leader's debate on climate change, with Channel 4 filling his empty slot with an ice sculpture.