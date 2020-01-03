Forest Green Rovers given go-ahead for 'greenest football stadium in the world'

The new stadium is to be made almost entirely from timber | Credit: Zaha Hadid Architects

The world's first vegan football club could be playing in new all-wooden home ground within three years, claims chairman Dale Vince

Forest Green Rovers FC is eyeing a new carbon neutral home ground in Gloucestershire after winning planning permission for what it claims would be "the greenest football stadium in the world".

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the 5,000-seater 'Eco Park' is to be made almost entirely from wood, and sited in parkland where around five hundred trees and 1.8km of new hedgerows would be planted, according to the club's website.

Situated on Junction 13 of the M5 close to Stroud, it is envisaged the development will also include an additional all-weather 4G pitch and goal practice area alongside landscaped car parking.

The stadium aims to be carbon neutral, or potentially even carbon negative with the provision of on-site renewable energy generation, according to the renowned architecture firm.

"Embodying low carbon construction methods and operational processes, it will be the first all wood football stadium, with almost every element made of sustainably sourced timber," Zaha Hadid Architects said. "As a building material, laminated timber is highly durable, safe, recyclable and beautiful."

Having previously had its planning application rejected by Stroud district council last June, designs for the new sustainable stadium were revised by the club, and late last month councillors voted in favour of the plans by a majority of six to four.

Club chairman Dale Vince, who is also CEO of Stroud-based green energy company Ecotricity, said the "right decision" had been made and that Forest Green Rovers could be playing its home games at the new stadium in as soon as three years from now.

"This is an outline planning application… so we've a lot of work to do," he said. "I think [we've got] a year's worth of designing and we've got to come back to planning to get that approved, which should be easier. And the architect is currently saying two years to build it, so the best case scenario is three years if we start tomorrow."

It is just the latest effort from Forest Green Rovers to limit its environmental footprint, having already been officially certified by the Vegan Society as the world's first fully vegan football club, as well as playing in football kits made from 50 per cent bamboo.