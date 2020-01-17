Microsoft's quest to go 'carbon negative' inspires $1B fund
Heather Clancy takes a microscope to Microsoft's landmark climate pledges
Given the scope of the climate crisis, Microsoft no longer believes it's enough to be carbon neutral. That philosophy is reflected in the software giant's bold new pledge to become "carbon negative"...
More news
Accounting bodies call for urgent overhaul of corporate SDG reporting
'Without companies aligning their business models and operations with the SDGs - they simply won't be achieved' experts warn
Green bonds reach record $255bn in 2019 with issuance set to soar in 2020s
Climate Bonds Initiative forecasts major global growth ahead that could see first $1tr issuance hit in early 2020s
Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF commits to net zero carbon by 2030
The fund's new targets are intended to align with targets set by the UK Green Building Council
JetBlue embarks on journey to offset all US domestic flights
The move is becoming more common in Europe but is unprecedented among North American airlines
